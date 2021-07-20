2021 Diamond Lake Triathlon results

CASSOPOLIS — The results from the 2021 Diamond Lake Triathlon have been completed.

There was a delay in the results due to a timing point at transition fail due to the wet conditions, according to 11TriMichiana.

Here are the results from Saturday:

RUNNING

Diamond Lake Triathlon

At Cassopolis

Men’s Overall Winner

Josh De Jong, Indianapolis 58:04.340

Women’s Overall Winner

Lori Bolt, St. Joseph 1:08:27.73

Men’s Top 3 Finishers

Josh De Jong, Indianapolis 58:04.340; James Bartlett, Osceola, Indiana 58:45.687; N/A 59:24.473

Women’s Top 3 Finishers

Lori Bolt, St. Joseph 1:08:27.73; Cheryl Patterson, New Castle, Indiana 1:12:20.91; Tamara Shuler, Constanatine 1:13:03.79

Age Division Winners

Female 10-14

Cassie Cunningham, Cassopolis 1:39:21

Male 15-19

Fritz Olthof, Lowell, Indiana 1:07:23

Female 15-19

Aubrey Velzen, Hudsonville 1:21:01

Male 20-24

Walker Hauschild, Athens, Ohio 1:01:04

Female 20-24

Natalia Schubkegel, Kalamazoo 1:43:14

Male 25-29

Joe Brinkman South Bend, Indiana 1:13:17

Female 25-29

Alicia Schmidtendorff, Three Rivers 1:18:47

Male 30-34

Kyle Affolder, Fishers, Indiana 1:09:13

Female 30-34

Kelly Chism, Manteno, Illinois 1:14:43

Male 35-39

Jayson Pestow, Bristol, Indiana 1:03:57

Female 35-39

Maribeth Yost, Chicago 1:13:57

Male 40-44

Christopher Fruehwirth, Granger, Indiana 1:00:05

Female 40-44

Emily Fruehwirth, Granger, Indiana 1:15:38

Male 45-49

Danny Balos, Niles 1:07:20

Female 45-49

Sarah Cira, Granger, Indiana 1:14:06

Male 50-54

D.J. Hanback, South Bend, Indiana 1:02:09

Female 50-54

Maureen Kennedy, Osceola, Indiana 1:17:03

Male 55-59

Mark Ziegert, Granger, Indiana 1:07:25

Female 55-59

Katy Cressy, Cassopolis 1:29:41

Male 60-64

Dan Skinner, Muskegon 1:10:57

Female 60-64

Lisa Smith, South Bend, Indiana 1:26:10

Male 65-69

Jay Campbell, South Haven 1:07:32

Male 70-74

Johan DeJong, Richmond, Indiana 1:22:19

Female 70-74

Joanne Miller, Western Springs, Illinois 1:57:13

Team Sprint

Team Geark 1:24:28

Team Gre 1:32:23

Team 3 Amigos 1:27:46