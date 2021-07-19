Ranger varsity hosts youth football camp

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis varsity football team, along with Head Coach Steve Green and his other coaches, hosted a youth football camp at Ross Beatty Jr.-Sr. High School July 13-14.

Varsity players, along with coaches, taught fundamentals of the sport along with good sportsmanship.

Cassopolis Rocket Football is currently taking registrations for the 2021 Season. It is open to first through sixth grades. First- and second-grade fees are $45 while third through sixth-grade fees are $65.

To sign up, go to the Cassopolis Rocket Football Facebook page, or contact Steve Pike at (269) 209-7590 or Lisa Phillips at (269) 445-7687.