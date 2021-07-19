July 19, 2021

Players and coaches from the Cassopolis varsity football team held a camp for Rocket Football players recently. (Submitted photo)

Ranger varsity hosts youth football camp

By Submitted

Published 4:30 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — The Cassopolis varsity football team, along with Head Coach Steve Green and his other coaches, hosted a youth football camp at Ross Beatty Jr.-Sr. High School July 13-14.

Varsity players, along with coaches, taught fundamentals of the sport along with good sportsmanship.

Cassopolis Rocket Football is currently taking registrations for the 2021 Season. It is open to first through sixth grades. First- and second-grade fees are $45 while third through sixth-grade fees are $65.

To sign up, go to the Cassopolis Rocket Football Facebook page, or contact Steve Pike at (269) 209-7590 or Lisa Phillips at (269) 445-7687.

