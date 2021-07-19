July 19, 2021

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior

By Debra Haight

Published 1:56 pm Monday, July 19, 2021

NILES — An area man will spend the next two years in prison after being sentenced on an assault related charge in Berrien County Trial Court Monday.

Rashaan Collett, 19, pleaded guilty to attempted assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder and was sentenced to 24 months to five years in prison. He has credit for 27 days already served and was ordered to pay $198 in fines and costs.

The incident occurred Jan. 16 in Buchanan.

Assistant Prosecutor Kate Arnold said Collett had a history of assaultive behavior, and she didn’t see any other choice for the court to make except to send him to prison. She noted that the victim had significant injuries and required medical treatment.

Defense attorney Scott Sanford asked for probation due to his client’s young age. He asked for Collett to be sent to boot camp if he received a prison sentence.

“I just don’t know. If they evaluate him appropriate for boot camp, I will look at it,” the judge said. “A lot depends on how he behaves when he gets there.”

“What I’m looking at speaks for itself. I don’t know what the issue is for you,” he added. “You’re 19 and have a prior record. You have a clear and significant record of anger and a repeated history of violence. You were on probation when you committed this offense.”

“I hate to throw in the towel for someone who is 19 but you made your bed for yourself,” he told Collett. “You had a lot of opportunities to correct your behavior and you chose not to. Some people have to be put in prison so they don’t hurt others and that’s what I’m looking at right now.”

Collett is currently on probation in Cass County for interfering with electronic communications from a March 13, 2020, sentence.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cassopolis

Cass County Council on Aging hosts Ice Cream Social, Movie Night

Berrien County

19-year-old sent to prison for violent behavior

Dowagiac

PHOTO GALLERY: Dowagiac’s annual Summer in the City event ‘a success’

Cassopolis

Ed’s Open Header Cruise returns Thursday following COVID hiatus

Dowagiac

Sister Lakes community voices support for Hidden Acres Safe Haven

Dowagiac

New-look Beckwith Park ready for action

Cass County

Dowagiac man sentenced to jail for hitting mother

Dowagiac

The Beckwith Theatre Company, local award-winning playwright collaborate on first main stage production since Pandemic

Berrien County

Metropolitan area status stays in place for Niles-Benton Harbor, for further study

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township votes against Little Crooked Lake Aquatic Weed Control District despite petition

Buchanan

Zen Leaf expansion met with resistance by some Buchanan business leaders

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Lions Club celebrates 75 years

DEVELOPING NEWS

UPDATE: Niles Inn fire ‘suspicious in nature’

News

Firefighters fighting second blaze this year at Niles Inn

Dowagiac

New Sister Lakes business aims to offer inclusive, unique camping experience

Buchanan

Buchanan approves event to celebrate local Olympian

Edwardsburg

Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12

Berrien County

Michigan Works! awarded $2 million grant to train workers in southwest Michigan

Cass County

MSU 4-H and Corteva Agriscience announce pollinator project

Berrien County

Tri-County Head Start recognizes employees

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: July 7-12

News

South Bend director films movie inside Niles funeral home

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council extends Elks Trail grant deadline

News

Niles City Council adopts master plan