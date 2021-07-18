PHOTO GALLERY: USAPL Midwest Performance Championship

NILES — The Midwest Performance Academy hosted the USAPL Midwest Performance Championship Saturday.

The team from the Midwest Performance Academy captures seven championships during the day-long event. It also had three runner-up finishes.

Paul Hess III and Elizabeth Michelakis set new Michigan state records, while Colin Hess, Hess III, Michelakis, and Kaydence Jacobs all earned national qualifying totals.

Midwest Performance Academy will host USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championships in Nov. 6-7.