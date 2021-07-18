PHOTO GALLERY: USAPL Midwest Performance Championship
NILES — The Midwest Performance Academy hosted the USAPL Midwest Performance Championship Saturday.
The team from the Midwest Performance Academy captures seven championships during the day-long event. It also had three runner-up finishes.
Paul Hess III and Elizabeth Michelakis set new Michigan state records, while Colin Hess, Hess III, Michelakis, and Kaydence Jacobs all earned national qualifying totals.
Midwest Performance Academy will host USA Powerlifting Michigan State Championships in Nov. 6-7.
You Might Like
Niles All-Stars eliminated from Senior State Tournament
NILES — The Greater Niles Little League/Thomas Stadium All-Stars were eliminated from the Michigan Little League Senior State Tournament by... read more