July 18, 2021

PHOTO GALLERY: Diamond Lake Triathlon

By Scott Novak

Published 1:28 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the Diamond Lake Triathlon returned Saturday.

Participants were treated by overcast skies and cool temperatures as they took the Diamond Lake in front of Diamond Lake Marina, which served as the starting line and finish.

Triathletes competed in the 500-yard swim, 12-mile bike ride and 3.30mile run.

Josh De Jong, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was the overall winner. It was his third attempt at winning the triathlon.

