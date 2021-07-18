July 18, 2021

Niles All-Stars eliminated from Senior State Tournament

By Staff Report

Published 11:27 am Sunday, July 18, 2021

NILES — The Greater Niles Little League/Thomas Stadium All-Stars were eliminated from the Michigan Little League Senior State Tournament by Melvindale Saturday afternoon.

Melvindale rallied to defeat Niles 18-8 in six innings to move on to the consolation championship game at Thomas Memorial Stadium Sunday morning.

Both teams scored a pair of runs in the first inning. Niles grabbed a 7-2 lead in the bottom of the second was walks, wild pitches, passed balls and even a hit batter accounted for the first three runs.

Conner Dye added a double, while two more runs scored when Jacob Sherrick put the ball in play and Melvindale committed an error.

The lead did not last long as Melvindale tie the score at 7-7 in the top of the third by scoring five runs on two hits. Three Niles errors aided in the rally.

Melvindale added three runs in the fourth, five runs in the fifth and three runs in the sixth to complete its scoring.

Niles scored a run in the bottom of the fifth to account for its total.

