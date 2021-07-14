Ontwa Township/Edwardsburg Police Log: July 5-12
July 5
12:08 a.m. — US-12/Five Points, driving complaint
12:43 a.m. — Eagle Lake/South Shore, traffic stop
12:56 a.m. — Our Lady of The Lake, suspicious situation
1:17 a.m. — M-62/Redfiield, driving with suspended license
1:40 a.m. — Cherry, malicious destruction of property
1:52 a.m. — US-12, breaking and entering
12:31 p.m. — Maple Cafe, EMS ambulance assist
1:31 p.m. — Da Bubbles, general complaint
2:45 p.m. — Brittany Glen/suspicious vehicle
5:59 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, traffic stop
6:23 p.m. — Eagle Lake/South Shore, traffic stop
6:32 p.m. — Brady/US-12, motorist assist
8:10 p.m. — Dollar General, property check
11:28 p.m. — Redfield/State Line, fireworks complaint
11:43 p.m. — M-62/Redfield, driving complaint
July 6
8:38 a.m. — Village Heights, breaking and entering
9:55 a.m. — Oil City, attempted paper service
10:02 a.m. — Starboard Choice, vin inspection
10:27 a.m. — State Line Liquor
1:34 p.m. — Brande Creek, lock out assist
2:20 p.m. — Elkhart/Sherman, traffic stop
3:01 p.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, property damage accident
3:56 p.m. — Rolen/May, EMS ambulance assist
3:58 p.m. — Eagle Lake, lock out assist
4:01 p.m. — Davis, suspicious vehicle
5:08 p.m. — May, trespassing complaint
7:59 p.m. — Lakeview, civil complaint
9:36 p.m. — Marathon, property check
9:42 p.m. — M-62/Gateway, traffic stop
9:58: p.m. — Barber, Fireworks complaint
10:54 p.m. — M-62/Hospital, motorist assist
11:07 p.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation
11:49 p.m. — Rolen Park, suspicious vehicle
July 7
9:49 a.m. — Graver Lake, abnormal behavior
10:49 a.m. — US-12/Conrad, traffic stop
11:26 a.m. — Driftwood, larceny motor vehicle
11:42 a.m. — M-62, suspicious person
12:04 p.m. — Elkhart/Davis, traffic stop
12:23 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway
1:36 p.m. — Conrad, personal injury accident
2:04 p.m. — CM Mobile Home Park, unwanted
2:55 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, driving complaint
4:03 p.m. — Redfield, tree down across roadway
4:48 p.m. — Adamsville/US-12, motorist assist
6:47 p.m. — Yankee, suspicious vehicle
7:32 p.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
7:50 p.m. — South Shore/US-12
11:12 p.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop
11:56 p.m. — Redfield/Maple Glen, traffic stop
July 8
12:18 a.m. — Curtis/Dailey, traffic stop
1:28 a.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation
2:09 a.m. — Marathon, suspicious situation
2:37 a.m. — Redfield/Elkhart, traffic stop
2:41 a.m. — Marathon, property check
2:41 a.m. — State Line Liquor, property check
2:42 a.m. — Edwardsburg Bus Garage, property check
2:42 a.m. — Edwardsburg Cemetery, property check
2:42 a.m. — Starboard Choice, property check
2:43 a.m. — Edwardsburg VFW, property check
3:40 a.m. — US-12/Eagle Lake, traffic stop
4:28 a.m. — US-12/Adamsville, traffic stop
4:48 a.m. — US 12, business alarm
7:47 a.m. — Redfield, domestic
3:50 p.m. — US-12/Conrad
5:17 p.m. — Pearl, threats complaint
6:23 p.m. — M-62/Elkhart, traffic stop
9:01 p.m. — Colonial Acres, larceny
9:42 p.m. — US-12/Bell, traffic stop
July 9
12:12 a.m. — M-62/Hess, traffic stop
12:24 a.m. — US-12/Brady, traffic stop
1:02 a.m. — Edwardsburg Police Dept., suspicious person
4:24 a.m. — Camden TV and Appliance, property check
4:24 a.m. — Four Lakes Country Club, property check
4:25 a.m. — Dr. A’s Releaf Center, property check
4:25 a.m. — Edwardsburg Party Store, property check
4:25 a.m. — Our Lady of The Lake, property check
4:26 a.m. — American Legion, property check
8:54 a.m. — Curtis/Dailey, traffic stop
6:52 p.m. — State Line Liquor, operating while intoxicated
10:38 p.m. — State Line Liquor, follow up
10:54 p.m. — East Shore/US-12, driving with suspended license
11:23 p.m. — Barber, larceny
July 10
1:23 a.m. — Brande Creek, alarm residential
4:18 a.m. — Garver Lake/US-12, traffic stop
7:33 a.m. — Conrad/Yankee, property damage accident
11:15 a.m. — Brady/US-12, traffic stop
11:52 a.m. — Island Park/North Shore, traffic stop
12:14 p.m. — Marathon, EMS ambulance assist
1:08 p.m. — Section Street Apartments, suspicious person
1:40 p.m. — Conrad/US-12, traffic stop
2:58 p.m. — Eagle Lake Estates, traffic stop
3:47 p.m. — US-12/M-62, motorist assist
6:54 p.m. — State Line Liquor, follow up
7:31 p.m. — Edwardsburg Bus Garage, suspicious vehicle
7:44 p.m. — US-12/Brady, operating while intoxicated
7:47 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, traffic stop
8:30 p.m. — Mason, domestic
9:33 p.m. — Elkhart/Gateway, motorist assist
10:03 p.m. — Taco Bell Edwardsburg, fireworks complaint
July 11
3:25 a.m. — Christiana Lake/Rodwa, public peace
3:53 a.m. — Four Lakes Country Club, property check
3:53 a.m. — Camden TV and Appliance, property check
3:53 a.m. — Barn Swallow Theatre, property check
3:53 a.m. — Adamsville Cemetery, property check
3:54 a.m. — Adamsville/Redfield, property check
12:17 p.m. — Edwardsburg Estates, overdose poison
1:53 p.m. — Meadowview Apartments, harassment
2:47 p.m. — Edwardsburg VFW, EMS ambulance assist
3:34 p.m. — Meadowview Apartments, follow up
6:10 p.m. — Garver Lake, abnormal behavior
9:17 p.m. — Hillview, civil complaint
9:57 p.m. — Brande Creek, suspicious situation
10:52 p.m. — Section Street Apartments, 911 hang up
July 12
2:38 a.m. — Starboard Choice, property check
2:38 a.m. — Borden Motor Company, property check
2:38 a.m. — Jayson’s Auto Service, property check
2:39 a.m. — Post Office, property check
2:39 a.m. — Edwardsburg Library, property check
6:17 a.m. — Edwardsburg Police Department, general assist
8:03 a.m. — Cass/Church, traffic stop
