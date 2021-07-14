Dowagiac Police Log: July 7-12
July 7
7:44 a.m. — Manor Mini Mart, suspicious vehicle
9:50 a.m. — OReilly Auto Parts, disorderly person
10:33 a.m. — N. Front/Burmax Park, traffic stop
10:40 a.m. — E. Division/W. Railroad, suspicious person
Noon — N. Lowe/West, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
12:50 p.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, larceny complaint
12:55 p.m. — E. Division/W. Railroad, suspicious person
1:08 p.m. — 500 Block E. Prairie Ronde, civil dispute
2:20 p.m. — 200 Block E. Division, civil dispute
3:30 p.m. — Baymont Inn, vehicle lock-out
4:22 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Michigan State Police
6:40 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/W. Railroad St Suspicious Person
6:59 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, assault complaint
10:35 p.m. — 200 Block First, disorderly person
11:15 p.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, alarm
11:40 p.m. — M-51 N/Burmax, traffic stop
July 8
1:29 a.m. — 100 Block W. Division, juvenile complaint
2:01 a.m. — 300 Block First Ave Suspicious Situation
2:57 a.m. — Green/W. Telegraph, suspicious person
3:30 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, civil dispute
7:35 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, vehicle lock-out
9:30 a.m. — W. Division/Orchard, found property
10:20 a.m. — Dailey/Mathews, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
1:03 p.m. — S. Front/Beeson, parking enforcement
1:12 p.m. — 100 Block N. Mill, ordinance enforcement
1:30 p.m. — 300 Block First, found property
2:44 p.m. — 200 Block W. Prairie Ronde, malicious destruction of property
3:20 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist
3:50 p.m. — 100 Block Jones, larceny complaint
4:20 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest
7:31 p.m. — 400 Block Walnut, burglary
9:10 p.m. — Warren/Pokagon, traffic stop
10 p.m. — 200 Block Jefferson, assault complaint
10:08 p.m. — Police Department, civil assist
10:50 p.m. — Dailey Rd/M-62, traffic stop
July 9
1:02 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, assault complaint
2:25 a.m. — M-51/Edwards, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office
6:02 a.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm
6:15 a.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm
6:45 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, alarm
7:45 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic crash
10:18 a.m. — Manor Mini Mart, traffic complaint
10:30 a.m. — 100 Block Ashland, disorderly person
1:28 p.m. — Taco Bell, civil dispute
1:55 p.m. — Grand/Pokagon, traffic complaint
6:45 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute
7:12 p.m. — E. Telegraph/Mcomber, traffic complaint
7:50 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, juvenile complaint
10:50 p.m. — First/Beckwith, traffic complaint
July 10
12:03 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute
4 a.m. — Park/Depot, operating while intoxicated, suspect arrested
9:59 a.m. — 100 Block W. Telegraph, malicious destruction of property
10:16 a.m. — New York/Commercial, dog at large
12:07 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, malicious destruction of property
4:58 p.m. — 200 Block Dewey, civil dispute
5 p.m. — E. High/S. Front, traffic crash
8:50 p.m. — 400 Block W. Wayne, vehicle lock-out
9:16 p.m. — Thickstun/Cora, stalking complaint
10:10 p.m. — 100 Block Whitney, public peace
10:26 p.m. — Henry/Second, traffic complaint
July 11
12:05 p.m. — Industrial/Woodhouse, suspicious vehicle
12:48 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, civil dispute
2 p.m. — Parsonage/Spruce, traffic stop
1:32 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, vehicle theft
3:19 p.m. — 100 Block Hamilton, civil dispute
3:58 p.m. — W. High/Walnut, traffic crash
4:05 p.m. — 300 Block Pokagon, assault complaint
4:13 p.m. — 200 Block S. Lowe, trespass complaint
5 p.m. — E. High/S. Front, traffic stop
5:18 p.m. — Family Dollar, private property crash
5:43 p.m. — 300 Block Chestnut, malicious destruction of property
6:05 p.m. — 600 Block Chestnut, larceny complaint
7:17 p.m. — 300 Block Gray, juvenile complaint
8:06 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, vehicle lock-out
8:15 p.m. — 100 Block Michigan, larceny complaint
8:45 p.m. — 100 Block Jay, meth possession
11:54 p.m. — 300 Block Gideon, civil dispute
July 12
1:18 a.m. — 400 Block E. Division, civil dispute
