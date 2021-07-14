July 15, 2021

Dowagiac Police Log: July 7-12

By Submitted

Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 14, 2021

July 7

7:44 a.m. — Manor Mini Mart, suspicious vehicle

9:50 a.m. — OReilly Auto Parts, disorderly person

10:33 a.m. — N. Front/Burmax Park, traffic stop

10:40 a.m. — E. Division/W. Railroad, suspicious person

Noon — N. Lowe/West, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

12:50 p.m. — 200 Block S. Paul, larceny complaint

12:55 p.m. — E. Division/W. Railroad, suspicious person

1:08 p.m. — 500 Block E. Prairie Ronde, civil dispute

2:20 p.m. — 200 Block E. Division, civil dispute

3:30 p.m. — Baymont Inn, vehicle lock-out

4:22 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, assist Michigan State Police

6:40 p.m. — E. Prairie Ronde/W. Railroad St Suspicious Person

6:59 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, assault complaint

10:35 p.m. — 200 Block First, disorderly person

11:15 p.m. — 56000 Block Woodhouse, alarm

11:40 p.m. — M-51 N/Burmax, traffic stop

 

July 8

1:29 a.m. — 100 Block W. Division, juvenile complaint

2:01 a.m. — 300 Block First Ave                          Suspicious Situation

2:57 a.m. — Green/W. Telegraph, suspicious person

3:30 a.m. — 100 Block S. Front, civil dispute

7:35 a.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, vehicle lock-out

9:30 a.m. — W. Division/Orchard, found property

10:20 a.m. — Dailey/Mathews, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

1:03 p.m. — S. Front/Beeson, parking enforcement

1:12 p.m. — 100 Block N. Mill, ordinance enforcement

1:30 p.m. — 300 Block First, found property

2:44 p.m. — 200 Block W. Prairie Ronde, malicious destruction of property

3:20 p.m. — Borgess Lee Memorial, general assist

3:50 p.m. — 100 Block Jones, larceny complaint

4:20 p.m. — Police Department, warrant arrest

7:31 p.m. — 400 Block Walnut, burglary

9:10 p.m. — Warren/Pokagon, traffic stop

10 p.m. — 200 Block Jefferson, assault complaint

10:08 p.m. — Police Department, civil assist

10:50 p.m. — Dailey Rd/M-62, traffic stop

 

July 9

1:02 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, assault complaint

2:25 a.m. — M-51/Edwards, assist Cass County Sheriff’s Office

6:02 a.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm

6:15 a.m. — 400 Block N. Paul, alarm

6:45 a.m. — 100 Block E. Railroad, alarm

7:45 a.m. — Riverside/Hill, traffic crash

10:18 a.m. — Manor Mini Mart, traffic complaint

10:30 a.m. — 100 Block Ashland, disorderly person

1:28 p.m. — Taco Bell, civil dispute

1:55 p.m. — Grand/Pokagon, traffic complaint

6:45 p.m. — Eagle Woods Apartments, civil dispute

7:12 p.m. — E. Telegraph/Mcomber, traffic complaint

7:50 p.m. — 400 Block E. Division, juvenile complaint

10:50 p.m. — First/Beckwith, traffic complaint

 

July 10

12:03 a.m. — Indian Hills Apartments, civil dispute

4 a.m. — Park/Depot, operating while intoxicated, suspect arrested

9:59 a.m. — 100 Block W. Telegraph, malicious destruction of property

10:16 a.m. — New York/Commercial, dog at large

12:07 p.m. — 100 Block S. Front, malicious destruction of property

4:58 p.m. — 200 Block Dewey, civil dispute

5 p.m. — E. High/S. Front, traffic crash

8:50 p.m. — 400 Block W. Wayne, vehicle lock-out

9:16 p.m. — Thickstun/Cora, stalking complaint

10:10 p.m. — 100 Block Whitney, public peace

10:26 p.m. — Henry/Second, traffic complaint

 

July 11

12:05 p.m. — Industrial/Woodhouse, suspicious vehicle

12:48 p.m. — 200 Block Marion, civil dispute

2 p.m. — Parsonage/Spruce, traffic stop

1:32 p.m. — 300 Block W. Telegraph, vehicle theft

3:19 p.m. — 100 Block Hamilton, civil dispute

3:58 p.m. — W. High/Walnut, traffic crash

4:05 p.m. — 300 Block Pokagon, assault complaint

4:13 p.m. — 200 Block S. Lowe, trespass complaint

5 p.m. — E. High/S. Front, traffic stop

5:18 p.m. — Family Dollar, private property crash

5:43 p.m. — 300 Block Chestnut, malicious destruction of property

6:05 p.m. — 600 Block Chestnut, larceny complaint

7:17 p.m. — 300 Block Gray, juvenile complaint

8:06 p.m. — Parkside Apartments, vehicle lock-out

8:15 p.m. — 100 Block Michigan, larceny complaint

8:45 p.m. — 100 Block Jay, meth possession

11:54 p.m. — 300 Block Gideon, civil dispute

 

July 12

1:18 a.m. — 400 Block E. Division, civil dispute

