Edwardsburg hires new primary school principal

EDWARDSBURG — New faces will be in Edwardsburg classrooms this fall.

Monday evening, the Edwardsburg Public Schools Board of Education met for its regular meeting. During the meeting, the board approved several new district hires, including a new principal for Edwardsburg Primary School. All hires were approved unanimously by the board.

Superintendent Jim Knoll recommended the hiring of Tracy Spaulding, a former elementary principal at Marcellus Community Schools, to the position of principal at Edwardsburg Primary School. Spaulding holds elementary and secondary administrative certifications from the Michigan Association of Secondary School Administrators. Her education includes a master of science from Nova Southeastern University, a bachelor of elementary education from Western Michigan University and an associate of education from Lake Michigan College. She comes to the Edwardsburg district with 27 years of educational experience.

“I’m just excited to be a part of the tradition of Edwardsburg because you are known throughout southwest Michigan as being a pillar of educational environments,” Spaulding said. “I’m excited to bring my background and knowledge to the position.”

Next up for hire was Annde McDonnough who was appointed as a gender looping teacher for the primary school. McDonnough holds a bachelor of science in elementary education from Western Michigan University. She comes to the district with 11 years experiences from River Valley Public Schools. Three of her sons have graduated from Edwardsburg Public Schools.

“I’m very honored and very thankful to be at Edwardsburg,” McDonnough said. “I’ve always been here as a parent and loved it, so I’m grateful to experience [the district] in another fashion.”

Deanna Brown was hired for a special education position at Eagle Lake Elementary School. Brown holds a master’s degree in special education from Purdue University. She comes to the district from Mishawaka Public Schools.

“I’m just excited to be here,” Brown said. “I’m excited for this opportunity, and I’m really looking forward to it.”

The final staff action of the evening was to hire Brittany Matheison for a looping teacher for fourth and fifth grade at the intermediate school. She holds a bachelor of elementary education from Indiana University. She also has a master’s degree in educational technology leadership. She comes to Edwardsburg with eight years’ experience, most recently teaching at Elkhart Community Schools.

“I’m excited and grateful for the opportunity to join the team,” she said.