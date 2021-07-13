Dowagiac church to host book discussion

Sacred Heart of May Catholic Church, located on Topash Street in Dowagiac, will host book discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Parish Hall.

The discussion will focus on “Harvest of Plenty” by Norris Arent. This book explores a local fruit farmer’s family from immigrant great-grandparents to his current family.

The next event will be hosted Aug. 11. The August event will focus on “Too Much for Human Endurance” by Ron Kirkwood, a local author who wrote about the George Spangler Farm Hospitals at the Battle of Gettysburg during the US Civil War.

For more information, contact Charlotte Poole at (269) 424-3221m cpoole@sisterlakescable.com or Terri Moore at (269) 782-6925, t2sewmoore@outlook.com.