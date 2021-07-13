Cassopolis student named to dean’s list at Miami University

OXFORD, Ohio — John Aleva was named to the dean’s list at Miami University, located in Oxford, Ohio, for the 2020-21 spring semester.

Miami University students who are ranked in the top 20 percent of undergraduate students within their division for second semester 2020-21 have been named to the dean’s list recognizing academic performance.

Aleva, from Cassopolis, is earning a bachelor of arts in political science.