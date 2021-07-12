Ostrander, Nate named to Dream Team
EDWARDSBURG — Junior Connor Ostrander, of Edwardsburg, and Lakeshore Coach Mark Nate were both selected by the Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association for its Dream Team, which was released recently.
Ostrander hit .533 with 16 doubles, three triples four home runs and 40 RBIs as he helped Edwardsburg win its seventh Wolverine Conference championship in eight years. Ostrander also scored a team-high 44 runs and stole 18 bases.
Mark Nate, a Dowagiac graduate, led Lakeshore to the Division 2 state championship game at Michigan State University. The Lancers held No. 1-ranked Orchard Lake St. Mary’s scoreless for the first three innings before being losing 9-0.
It was Lakeshore’s third trip to the finals in four seasons.
MHSBCA Dream Team
Mr. Baseball
Luke Leto, Portage Central/Alex Mooney Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Pitchers
Gavin Brasosky, Portage Central
Brock Porter, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Kurt Barr, University Liggett
Tommy Allman, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Wyatt Danilowicz, Traverse City West
Infield
Luke Leto, Portage Central
Alex Mooney, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
J.T. Sokolove, Hudsonville
Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg
Gunner Aldridge, Lake Orion
Greg Guzik, Macomb Dakota
Stephen Kwapis, Kalamazoo Hackett
First Base
Jeff Agar, Zeeland East
Aidan Arbogast, Livonia Stevenson
Outfield
Zach MacDonald, Portage Central
Jake Dresselhouse, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Nolan Schubart, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Jonah Meleski, Grand Blanc
Noah Warren, Grand Ledge
Catcher
Anthony Migliaccio, Country Day
Ike Irish, Orchard Lake St. Mary’s
Grant Uyl, DeWitt
Utility
David Lally, Grand Blanc
Coach of the Year
Mark Nate, Lakeshore
