Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

DOWAGIAC — Blue Dart Art’s second annual Art in The Park Exhibition — originally scheduled for Tuesday — has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 20 due to inclement weather.

The exhibition will be hosted under the gazebo at the east entrance of Fred Russ Forest Park, 20379 Marcellus Highway.

Sponsored by Cass County Parks and Recreation, the free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m and will present recent paintings and drawings from group members. Artist talks will begin at 6 p.m. followed by live music by Adam and Paige Nelson at 7 p.m. as well as free refreshments.

Founded last year, Blue Dart Art group is a collaboration of artists coming together with the focus on cultural edification, visual beautification, and art appreciation. The group meets every Tuesday and strives to bring beauty to the community through the creation of classical art.

The theme of this year’s art exhibition is “Dimensions.”