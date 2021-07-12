July 12, 2021

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

By Staff Report

Published 4:22 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Blue Dart Art’s second annual Art in The Park Exhibition — originally scheduled for Tuesday — has been rescheduled for Tuesday, July 20 due to inclement weather.

The exhibition will be hosted under the gazebo at the east entrance of Fred Russ Forest Park, 20379 Marcellus Highway.

Sponsored by Cass County Parks and Recreation, the free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m and will present recent paintings and drawings from group members. Artist talks will begin at 6 p.m. followed by live music by Adam and Paige Nelson at 7 p.m. as well as free refreshments.

Founded last year, Blue Dart Art group is a collaboration of artists coming together with the focus on cultural edification, visual beautification, and art appreciation. The group meets every Tuesday and strives to bring beauty to the community through the creation of classical art.

The theme of this year’s art exhibition is “Dimensions.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art’s Art in The Park exhibition rescheduled

Cass County

Three teens injured in Porter Township crash

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles Bluegrass Festival strikes chords with community

Berrien County

Man sentenced to prison for stealing from Niles Walmart, assaulting officer

Berrien County

Michigan Works! to host recruitment workshop

Berrien County

Motor carrier officers to participate in Operation Safe Driver Week

Business

Diamond Lake Orchard expanding into wine

Cass County

Cassopolis man injured in motorcycle crash

News

Niles Police Log: July 1-7

Cassopolis

Dowagiac man sentenced to prison following home invasion

Cass County

Following June trial, Cassopolis man gets prison for firearms charges

Dowagiac

One year after COVID hiatus, Fitch Camp makes triumphant return

Cass County

Three arrested on drug charges in Marcellus

Cass County

Indiana man sentenced to prison following Cassopolis car theft attempt

News

PHOTO STORY: Bluegrass Festival begins again in Niles

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach