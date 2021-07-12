July 12, 2021

Birth announcement: Skrarek

By Submitted

Published 1:26 pm Monday, July 12, 2021

Harmony Skrarek is the mother of a daughter, Hope Krarek, of Niles and Benton Harbor.

Hope was born July 7, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was 8 pounds, 9 ounces, and was 20 inches long.

Hope has three siblings, Melody Skrarek, 23, Symphony Skrarek, 18, and Sean Ashby.

Family includes maternal grandparent, Brandy Bryant, of Fair Play, Missouri, and paternal great-grandparent, Thomas Bryant, of Benton Harbor.

