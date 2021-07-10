PHOTO GALLERY: HCW Wrestling invades Thomas Stadium
NILES — HCW Wrestling invaded Thomas Stadium for its Slamstravaganza 2 event Saturday night.
The money raised from ticket sales will go toward the renovation project for the iconic stadium.
Among the bouts Saturday night was Buchanan’s Isaiah Moore facing Eric Dillinger for the HCW National Championship belt.
