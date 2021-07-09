July 9, 2021

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

By Staff Report

Published 9:18 am Friday, July 9, 2021

POKAGON TOWNSHIP — Three Michiana residents were sent to the hospital after a hit and run crash Friday morning in Pokagon Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported that the Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit and run crash that occurred on M-51 and Edwards Street in Pokagon Township around 2:24 a.m. Friday.

Initial investigation shows that vehicle, driven by Marie Dillon, 70, of Shipshewana, along with her two passengers, Stephen Jack, 54, of Shipshewana, and Trena Mireles, 49, of Hartford, was traveling north on M 51 when a vehicle disregarded the stop sign on Edwards Street, colliding with them.

The second vehicle fled the scene but was later located, unoccupied, at a residence in the 31000 block of Edwards Street

Dillon and her passengers were transported to Borgess Lee Hospital for their injuries.

This crash remains under investigation. If anyone has information regarding this crash, they are asked by deputies to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (269) 445-2481.

Assisting on the scene was Dowagiac Police Department, Pokagon Fire, and Pride Care Ambulance.

Print Article

Cass County

Three injured in Pokagon Township hit and run

Dowagiac

Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac gearing up for third annual Paddling Poker Run

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg VFW Post to host corn, sausage roast

Business

U-Haul Trucks find home at Naksh Enterprise in Niles

Cass County

LaGrange Township crash sends one to hospital

Berrien County

Family of man swept off St. Joseph pier donates equipment to Berrien County Sheriff’ Office

Berrien County

United Way launches online platform to engage public in advocating for change, announces success of year’s first advocacy effort

Giving

Niles church to host sixth Serve the City Saturday

Dowagiac

SMC announces Laura Odenwald as dance team volunteer coach

Cassopolis

Cassopolis to launch Rock the Block Summer Concert Series

News

Niles District Library kicks off virtual archaeology lecture series

Business

PHOTO STORY: Niles Homegrown Market hosts successful inaugural event

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 30-July 6

Dowagiac

Blue Dart Art to host second Art in The Park exhibition

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Big Truck Day

Berrien County

Berrien County acting health officer gives optimistic COVID-19 update

Business

Cassopolis woman turns pandemic hobby into bakery business

Cass County

Cass Area Artists to host second Cass County Regional Gallery exhibit

News

Niles Township swears in fire chief

Buchanan

10-year-olds to host fundraiser for RAM

Cassopolis

Parent raises concerns about safety at Cassopolis Middle School

Edwardsburg

Edwardsburg Police Log: June 21-28

Berrien County

Area agencies see increase in traffic citations over the Fourth of July weekend

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 895,395 cases, 19,775 deaths