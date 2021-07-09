Birth announcement: Garcia

Terin and Eric Garcia, of Dowagiac, are the parents of a daughter, Aliana Garcia.

Aliana was born July 1, 2021, at Spectrum Health Lakeland. She was 7 pounds, 1 ounce and 20 inches long. She has two brothers, Aiden, 6, and Mateo, 2.

Family includes maternal grandparents, Robby and Kim Owen, of Elkhart, and Maranda Owen and Ronnie Nickens, of Dowagiac; paternal grandparents, Juan Garcia and Gloria Mendoza, of Dowagiac; and maternal great-grandparents, Melinda and Danny Vance, of Dowagiac, and the late Wendy and Bill Owen, of Cassopolis.