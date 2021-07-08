July 8, 2021

School of Hard Knocks tryouts at ESC

By Staff Report

Published 3:17 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

EDWARDSBURG — Baseball and softball tryouts for the 2022 School of Hard Knocks will be hosted by the Edwardsburg Sports Complex starting July 24.

Baseball and softball tryouts will be at the same time. Additional tryouts will be July 25, July 28 and Aug. 14. Tryout times are 9 to 11 a.m. on July 24 and July 25. Tryout times are 6 to 8 p.m. July 28, and 9 to 11 a.m. Aug. 14.

The July 25 tryout will be hosted at Clay Park on Laurel Road.

Players are asked to arrive 30 minutes prior to scheduled start time.

Field assignments for tryouts are as follow:

Saturday, July 24

9 to 10 a.m.

8U: Field 3

9 to 11 a.m.

9U-10U: Field 2

11U-12U: Field 1

13U-17U: Field 4

 

Sunday, July 25

Clay Park

9 to 10 a.m.

8U: Field 3

9 to 11 a.m.

11U-12U: Field 1

13U-17U: Field 4

 

Wednesday, July 28

6 to 8 p.m.

9U-10U: Field 2

11U-12U: Field 1

13U-17U: Field 4

 

Saturday, Aug. 14

9 to 10 a.m.

8U: Field 3

9 to 11 a.m.

9U-10U: Field 2

11U-12U: Field 1

13U-17U: Field 4

 

