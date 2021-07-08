Registration under way for city golf tournament

NILES — A pandemic could not stop the Niles City Golf Tournament in 2020.

With golf courses allowed to operate during the COVID-19 outbreak, Niles continued its tradition of hosting a tournament at Plym Park Golf Course.

Now, one year later, it is once again time to register for the annual city tournament, which will once again be hosted by Plym Park over two weekends.

The Women’s and Senior flights will be July 17 and July 18, with the Championship Flights scheduled for July 24 and July 25. By separating the tournament into two weekends, it allows golfers to participate in more than one division.

The city is again trying to put together a Junior Division tournament for the youth, which would be played July 16.

“No one has signed up yet,” said Jamie Moody, executive assistant and storm water coordinator for the city of Niles, and tournament director.

The cost remains $20. There will be a late fee added for those registering after the deadline.

“We tried to keep things as normal as possible,” Moody said.

Last year, Dave Berger captured his third consecutive Championship Flight title as he shot 144 to finish 10 strokes ahead of runner-up John Hoskins, who finished with a 154. Josh Townsley finished third with a two-day total of 155.

Former Championship Flight champion Paul Krause captured the A Flight crown last year as he shot a 158. He finished seven strokes ahead of runner-up Aaron Kelley, while Brett Scott finished third with a 167. Krause is also a former Senior Flight champion.

Dave Daniels won his third city golf championship, this time by winning the B Flight title. Daniels, a former Dowagiac Union Schools employee, shot 176 to edge runner-up Randy Lujan, who finished with a 179. Chuck Ditto was third with a 183.

Last year’s tournament also had a first-time champion in Jason Flewellen, who captured the C Flight title with a 170. He defeated Bradon Rabler, who finished with a 178. Will Gaideski was third with a 180.

There was also a first-time winner in the Women’s Flight as former Niles standout and Olivet College golfer Aynslee Myer shot a 162 to win the title by 20 strokes over runner-up Monica Schmidt. Former women’s champion Cathy Daniels finished third with a 188.

John Kessick, a three-time Championship Flight winner, captured the Seniors Flight with a two-day total of 151. Frank Zavitz was second with a 157, while Roy Farmer finished third with a 159.

Golfers can register by stopping by Plym Park.