Colleges name area students to honors lists
SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN — Recently, colleges across the state and country named students from Leader Publications’ coverage area to their honors lists.
Students to be recognized by their schools include:
- Bereniz Sotelo, Alma Vazquez and Kaitlyn Zarycki, all of Niles, were named to the Saginaw Valley State University dean’s list. SVSU is located in Saginaw, Michigan.
- Chase Sager, of Niles, was named to the SVSU president’s list.
- Christopher Rudge, of Niles, was named to the dean’s list at John Carroll University, located in University Heights, Ohio.
- Molly Cutter, Nicole Murphy and Katelyn Waldschmidt, all of Dowagiac, and Clair Bartz, Olivia Busk, Elise Karaman and Emily Oppman, all of Niles, were name to Saint Mary’s College’s dean’s list. Saint Mary’s is located in Notre Dame, Indiana.
- Carly Greaves, of Niles, was named to the Manchester University dean’s list. Manchester University is located in North Manchester, Indiana.
