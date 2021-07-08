July 8, 2021

Pictured is Stone Lake Beach. The beach’s pavilion will be host to a summer concert series. (Submitted photo)

Cassopolis to launch Rock the Block Summer Concert Series

By Sarah Culton

Published 1:30 pm Thursday, July 8, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Cassopolis residents can prepare to jam out at a new concert series coming to the village.

This month, the village of Cassopolis will launch its first Rock the Block Summer Concert Series. Once a month through Oct. 9, the village will host a concert at the pavilion on the new Stone Lake Beach. The event will invite food vendors as well as feature a beer and wine tent.

The series kicks off July 17 with music from JC/DC, a two-person acoustic cover band. Food will be available from Taqueria Don Chepe and Top Shelf Catering, and beverages will be served by Lucky Girl Brewery and B-52 Winery.

All events will take place from 5 p.m. to midnight. Music starts at 6 p.m. and will play until 10 p.m.

“The village wanted to host this because we wanted to provide something for people to do, something to bring us all together,” said Village Clerk Tonia Betty. “We are just hoping to provide a good time, provide people with access to the beach so that they can come and enjoy the area that was created for our residents. We also want to bring in people from other communities. We are all together, one great big community. This is really about bringing everyone together to have fun and celebrate together.”

Betty said she would encourage the public to attend the concert series.

“Everyone should come out and have a good time and enjoy the scenery with us,” Betty said. “We just want people to have a good time.”

 

The Rock the Block Summer Concert Series schedule includes:

  • July 17

Music: JC/DC

Food: Taqueria Don Chepe and Top Shelf Catering

Drinks: Lucky Girl Brewery and B-52 Winery

 

  • Aug. 14

Music, food and drinks are to be announced.

 

  • Sept. 11

Music: Party Mouth, a four-person rock cover band

Food: To be announced

Drinks: Lucky Girl Brewery and B-52 Winery

 

  • Oct. 9

Music: PS Dump Your Boyfriend

Food: To be announced

Drinks: Lucky Girl Brewery and B-52 Winery

