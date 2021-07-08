Blue Dart Art to host second Art in The Park exhibition

CASS COUNTY — A local nonprofit is preparing to showcase classical art to the community.

Blue Dart Art will be hosting its second annual Art in The Park Exhibition Tuesday under the gazebo at the east entrance of Fred Russ Forest Park, 20379 Marcellus Highway.

Sponsored by Cass County Parks and Recreation, the free event will take place from 5 to 8 p.m and will present recent paintings and drawings from group members. Artist talks will begin at 6 p.m. followed by live music by Adam and Paige Nelson at 7 p.m. as well as free refreshments.

Founded last year, Blue Dart Art group is a collaboration of artists coming together with a focus on cultural edification, visual beautification, and art appreciation. The group meets every Tuesday and strives to bring beauty to the community through the creation of classical art.

“We create murals and host public art exhibitions and community events,” said Blue Dart Art member and event organizer Sharron Ott.

Last year’s exhibition at Fred Russ Forest Park was virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When asked what it meant to be able to showcase their art in person this year, the group unanimously decided on using the word “sublime.”

“In-person is sublime,” Ott said. “We all believe in that word. Coming back to in-person events after being virtual for so long has been sublime.”

The theme of this year’s art exhibition is “Dimensions.”

“We’re doing work that is much more three-dimensional-looking,” Ott said. “When they started, they were doing work that was flatter. This exhibition reflects the progress that everyone has made.”

According to Ott, the group has been utilizing Renaissance techniques for their exhibition pieces. The Renaissance art style popularized in the 15th and 16th centuries aims to capture the experience of the individual and the beauty and mystery of the natural world. Ott said many of the pieces that will be exhibited have more than 15 layers of paint.

“We’re trying to offer a more traditional approach to art,” Ott said. “We’re trying to bring that to the community as opposed to a more modern approach. It’s good for the mind because it requires a lot of work. It’s never easy. When you finish, you’re left with such a satisfying feeling.”