10-year-olds to host fundraiser for RAM

BUCHANAN — Two Buchanan children will be volunteering their time to raise money for charity this weekend.

From 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, 10-year-olds Eloise Herrick and Kate Holloway, of Buchanan, will host a fundraiser and donation drive for Redbud Area Ministries in front of the Buchanan Police Department, 720 E Front St., Buchanan. The drive is seeking all boxed food items, canned goods, paper products, hygiene items and baby goods. Monetary donations will also be accepted.

The girls also started a GoFundMe page titled “Kate and Eloise’s Fill-Up a Trailer for RAM” to collect monetary donations.

The event is Holloway’s and Herrick’s third annual Fill Up a Trailer for Ram event. The girls said they saw the impact donations for RAM have on the local community when they met Executive Director Jan Nowak-Walters at a Girl Scouts meeting. Since then, they have built a relationship with RAM, volunteering their time and energy to help the cause to help local families in times of need.

“I am excited to help Jan fill the shelves at RAM again,” Holloway said. “I remember when we went in there for a tour, and so many of the shelves were empty. I hope that we can help feed people that are hungry and need food.”

“I like to collect and purchase donations for RAM because it makes me happy to know that I am doing something good for the community,” Herrick added. “They need our help. I think it’s important for us to come together to support our local friends and families.”

This year, the girls hope to collect 1,400 items and $1,000.