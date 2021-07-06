Sewer manhole in Cassopolis overflows

CASSOPOLIS — A sewer overflow in Cassopolis over the weekend has been contained, according to officials.

Around 3 p.m. Saturday, July 3, a sanitary sewer manhole near a lift station on Cara Avenue in Cassopolis overflowed.

The Cassopolis Department of Public Works reacted to lessen the impact of the sewer overflow. Less than 2,000 gallons of sewer spilled onto a gravel driveway and around onto the asphalt roadway. Disinfectant lime was spread on all the affected area.

No bodies of water were impacted by the sewer overflow.