New marketing reps prepared to help Berrien, Cass County advertisers

NILES — Leader Publications has welcomed two new marketing professionals to its team.

Jennifer Bounds, who has been with Leader Publications since 2019, serves Cass County businesses, while Dennis Hinsey will serve Berrien County businesses.

Bounds began her work at Leader Publications as an office clerk and was promoted to a marketing professional in 2020. She recently began serving Cass County advertisers.

“I appreciate that my career requires me to get out of my comfort zone in many ways, and as a result, I have grown both personally and professionally,” she said. “I look forward to continuing to meet and build relationships with members of our local communities, while working with them to create a marketing plan that will help them achieve their goals.”

Hinsey returned to Leader Publications this week, after working at the South Bend Tribune for 10 years. He previously worked as a marketing consultant and sales manager at Leader Publications.

“For over 20 years, I have been fortunate to work in newspaper advertising,” he said. “Watching a business grow and succeed based on the recommendation I have given is the most rewarding. I love to learn about different types of businesses and how I can help reach their goals.”

Bounds said she is proud to work for publications with a focus on hyperlocal community journalism.

“Local journalism is an integral part of our communities, uniting us socially and informing us on everything from the daily happenings of our neighborhoods to the activities of our local governments,” Bounds said. “It helps filter out the noise of national news and allows us to stay informed with the news that matters most; news that affects our daily lives.”

Hinsey said he is eager to get started his work in assisting Niles area businesses.

“[I look forward to] helping businesses in southwest Michigan and northern Indiana reach their customers with the wide variety of products and services we offer through print and digital advertising,” he said.

Hinsey has served on the Brandywine Community Schools board of education for 16 years. In his spare time, he likes to camp and play golf.

Bounds has been previously involved in local and regional government organizations and church-related outreach. She enjoys playing musical instruments, watching live music, traveling and hiking.

Bounds can be reached by email at jennifer.bounds@leaderpub.com. Hinsey can be reached at dennis.hinsey@leaderpub.com.