July 7, 2021

Minnie Walter

By Submitted

Published 3:08 pm Tuesday, July 6, 2021

April 27, 1935 — June 29, 2021

Minnie P. Walter, 86, passed away on June 29, 2021. She was born in Pokagon, MI on April 27, 1935. Minnie was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Oma Miller, her husband, Sharon L. Walter, and her eight siblings.

Minnie is survived by her two children Daniel Walter and Mildred J Baier (Joseph), six grandchildren, Jacob (Rachel), Daniel, Kelli (Nick), Heather (Aaron), John (Amy), Samantha (Sam) and eight great-grandchildren.

She was always passionate about helping others. She did this by working in the medical field her entire career. After she retired she spent her time volunteering for Civitan and Blue Star Mothers. Her church held a special place in her heart. Minnie loved to volunteer all that she could and being in the choir.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Hoven Funeral Home, Buchanan. Condolences may be sent to the family at info@hovenfunerals.com.

