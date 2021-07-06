Kaye A. Jones, of Dowagiac

Jan. 13, 1940 — July 5, 2021

Kaye A. Jones, 81, of Dowagiac, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at Glenn Arbor Hospice Residence, Battle Creek.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, July 8, at Dewey Lake Cemetery in Sister Lakes. Memorial contributions may be made to Berrien County Cancer Services. Those wishing to leave a condolence online may do so at starks-menchinger.com.

Kaye was born on Jan. 13, 1940, in Fort Wayne, Indiana. She graduated from Dowagiac Union High School in 1976. On May 31, 1959, Kaye married Harold Jones at a ceremony in Niles. Kaye cared for her family as a homemaker. Once their children had graduated, she went to work at Lakeland in Berrien Center. Kaye enjoyed crossword puzzles and adult coloring books. Most of all, Kaye cherished her family, which truly meant everything to her.

Kaye is survived by her husband of 62 years, Harold Jones; daughters, Sharri Parks, of Portage and Debbie (Lon) Wishart, of Stevensville; four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother, Grace (Larry) Johnson; father, James Raucci and daughter Kimberly Guzicki on May 8, 2018.