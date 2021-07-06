Golf outings help raise money for athletics

BUCHANAN — The 14th annual Buck Open and the Dowagiac soccer and wrestling Big Hole Golf Scramble both will be held in August to help raise money for area athletics.

The Buck Open will be Aug. 2 at Orchard Hills Country Club in Buchanan. Registration will begin at noon, with golf beginning with a shotgun start at 1 p.m. Dinner and awards will begin at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Cost is $75 per golfer, which includes 18 holes of golf, a cart and the awards dinner. There will be a longest drive contest for both men and women, a closest to the pin contest, $5 mulligans (one per golfer) and a 50/50 raffle.

Sponsorship packages are also available:

Big Buck Exclusive — $600

Exclusive hole sponsorship

Recognition in program

One foursome

Buck Sponsor — $425

Hole sponsorship

Recognition in program

One foursome

Team Sponsor — $350

Recognition in program

One foursome

Hole Sponsor — $150

Hole sponsorship

Recognition in program

Merchandise Sponsor

Donation of gift certificate or merchandise to be used at prizes (minimum of $25 value)

Checks should be made payable to BHS Athletics. They may be sent to Buchanan Community Schools, attn: Athletic Department 401 W. Chicago St. Buchanan, MI 49107.

For more information, email Mark Frey at mfrey@buchananschools.com or Ryan Frontczak at rfrontczak@buchananschools.com.

Across county lines, the Big Hole Golf Scramble will support Dowagiac athletics.

The outing will be Aug. 29 at Spruce Ridge Golf Club. The event will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m. Cost is $60 per person (four per team), which includes lunch after the round is finished.

There will be prizes given for:

Closest to the pin

Longest drive

50/50 drawing

$20 team skins

$20 mulligans

Hole sponsorships are also available:

Silver — $100

Name on flag

Gold — $200

Name on flag and golf banner

Platinum — $500

Name on flag, larger name on golf banner and a team entry

Checks should be made out to Dowagiac schools.

For more information, contact Mike Williams at (269) 357-5122 or email at mwilliams@dowagiacschools.org.