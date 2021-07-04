PHOTO GALLERY: RedBud fans return to Buchanan
BUCHANAN — Motocross fans returned to RedBud MX for the Lucas Oil Pro Motocross Championship Series in Buchanan Saturday.
After having limited fans in 2020 due to COVID-19, business was back to usual Saturday for the series’ most famous event.
A huge crowd watched Dylan Ferrandis, of France, win the 450cc event, while RJ Hampshire, of Florida, captured the 250cc title.
You Might Like
Michigan State moves up football games with Washington
EAST LANSING — Michigan State and Washington have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2022 and 2023, the two... read more