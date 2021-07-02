Michigan State moves up football games with Washington
EAST LANSING — Michigan State and Washington have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2022 and 2023, the two schools announced on Friday. The games replace a previous home-and-home series that was originally scheduled in 2028 and 2031.
The Spartans will travel to Seattle for only the second time in program history and first since 1970 on Sept. 17, 2022. The Huskies will make the return trip to Spartan Stadium on Sept. 16, 2023.
The home-and-home series against Washington replaces Boise State on the 2022 and 2023 schedules for Michigan State; the Broncos announced on Friday they will be traveling to Washington during the 2023 and 2029 seasons. Michigan State and Boise State mutually agreed to end their home-and-home series in 2022 and 2023 without penalty to either school.
Michigan State future nonconference games
Sept. 3, 2022: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 10, 2022: AKRON
Sept. 17, 2022: at Washington
Sept. 2, 2023: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 9, 2023: RICHMOND
Sept. 16, 2023: WASHINGTON
Aug. 31, 2024: FLORIDA ATLANTIC
Sept. 14, 2024: LOUISIANA
Sept. 21, 2024: at Boston College
Aug. 30, 2025: WESTERN MICHIGAN
Sept. 6, 2025: YOUNGSTOWN STATE
Sept. 20, 2025: BOSTON COLLEGE
Sept. 5, 2026: TOLEDO
Sept. 11, 2027: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 8, 2029: OREGON
Aug. 31, 2030: CENTRAL MICHIGAN
Sept. 7, 2030: at Oregon
Sept. 11, 2032: at BYU
HCW returns to Thomas for Slamstravaganza 2
NILES — Professional wrestling will return to Thomas Stadium July 10, when HCW hosts its Slamstravaganza 2 to help raise... read more