July 2, 2021

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

By Max Harden

Published 8:46 am Friday, July 2, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Dozens of community members gathered to hear Denise and The Skeletones perform Thursday night on the grounds of the James E. Snow Professional Building in Downtown Dowagiac. The band performed several classic Motown hits, much to the delight of those in attendance. The performance was the latest from the 2021 Dowagiac Summer Concert Series, a weekly concert series that takes place from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday evenings all summer. The last concert of the series takes place on Aug.12.

The program is presented by the Downtown Development Authority and underwritten by the Cass Council on Aging, Honor Credit Union, Lyons Industries and Southwestern Michigan College. (Leader photos/MAXWELL HARDEN)

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

News

PHOTO STORY: Dirt bike procession rolls through downtown Niles in honor of fallen motocross rider

Education

Edwardsburg student places third in national Microsoft Office competition

Dowagiac

PHOTO STORY: Dowagiac Summer Concert Series plays on

Cass County

Cass County commissioners pass hyperconverged infrastructure project

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 28-30

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration