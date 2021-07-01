July 1, 2021

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

By Submitted

Published 1:09 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

GRAND RAPIDS – Spectrum Health has been named one of the 2021 best companies for multicultural women by Seramount, an honor recognizing companies that create and use best practices in hiring, retaining and promoting multicultural women in the United States.

Spectrum Health is one of three Michigan-based organizations and the only health care system in the state to be included on Seramount’s 2021 list.

In its continued efforts to be a national leader in diversity, equity and inclusion, Spectrum Health has amplified the importance of diversity in health care within its own workplace, officials said.

“Diversity, equity and inclusion are essential to improving care and reducing health inequities, so no one gets left behind, and that’s at the heart of Spectrum Health’s mission, vision and values,” said senior vice president and chief human resources officer Pam Ries. “To be honored as one of the best companies for multicultural women is particularly rewarding because the vast majority of health care workers are women.”

By strengthening the organization’s culture and morale and working to close the health care gaps that exist today, the organization is committed to overcoming health inequity and systemic racism by living its mission to improve health, inspire hope and save lives in all communities, officials said,

At Spectrum Health between 2019 and 2020. Women employees from multicultural backgrounds increased by more than 12 percent. The number of women from multicultural backgrounds who were senior managers increased by 15 percent and more black, Latina and Asian women were promoted.

Spectrum Health offers paid maternity and gender-neutral parental leave. During the pandemic, Spectrum Health offered childcare resources, support and remote work options for parents and caregivers.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 28-30

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration

Business

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

News

Niles Public Safety Director talks cannabis festival contingencies

Brandywine Education

Brandywine schools launch pop-up library

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools votes to lower its debt levy

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves resolutions for brownfield development