July 1, 2021

Phillip Harvey Jr., of Vandalia

By Submitted

Published 4:20 pm Thursday, July 1, 2021

Oct. 14, 1955 — June 28, 2021

Phillip H. “Skeet” Harvey Jr., 65, of Vandalia, died peacefully Monday evening, June 28, 2021, in the comfort of his family’s presence.

His life began Oct. 14, 1955, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Phillip and Jayneth Harvey, Sr. He married Wanda Jean Penister Nov. 21, 1993, in Vandalia, Michigan.

Harvey was the love of Wanda’s life. He was an awesome, loving father and grandfather. Skeet touched the lives of a lot of student’s and teacher’s working at the Cassopolis schools. Many students still remember him decades later. Skeet loved being on his pontoon boat on Paradise Lake.

Skeet will be greatly missed by family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Wanda Harvey, of Vandalia; one daughter, Michelle Ward, of New Mexico; three sons, C.J. (Brooke) Ward, of Cassopolis; Daniel (Tyreta) Ward, of Niles, Caprice Jackson of Elkhart; six granddaughters, Jada Ward, Laila Ward, Nala Ward, Maliah Ward, Amirah Lee, Skyy Ward; three grandsons, Malachi Ward, Trey Ward, Zyan Ward; two brothers, Harold Nelson of Vandalia, Jerome (Carla) Nelson, of Cassopolis; and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Diane Nelson; and one brother, Angelo Wilkes.

Family and friends will gather Monday, July 5, 2021 from 1 until 3 p.m. in Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, 202 North Broadway Street, Cassopolis.

The family prefers contributions in memory of Skeet be made to Cass County Cancer Service, Post Office Box 676, Edwardsburg, Michigan 49112.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Connelly Chapel Wagner Family Funerals, Cassopolis. Please share a memory or a message online: wagnercares.com.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

45-year-old arrested on crack cocaine charges in City of Dowagiac

Berrien County

Berrien County commissioners meet in person for first time since beginning of pandemic

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show

News

Niles nursing home limits visitors due to COVID-19 cases

News

First Niles Cannabis Festival’s lineup revealed

Berrien County

Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

Berrien County

Spectrum Health named among best companies for multicultural women

Business

International company signs letter of intent to build recycling plant in MEC SMART Park

Dowagiac

Dowagiac District Library hosts dedication ceremony for The Pokagon Room

Berrien County

Area hospital urges residents to stay safe this Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 28-30

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration

Business

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

News

Niles Public Safety Director talks cannabis festival contingencies

Brandywine Education

Brandywine schools launch pop-up library

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths