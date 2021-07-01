Dowagiac Conservation Club to host annual gun, outdoor show
DOWAGIAC — The Dowagiac Conservation Club, 54551 M-51 North, will be hosting its annual Gun and Outdoor Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, July 10.
Guns, hunting and fishing equipment and outdoor apparel will be available to buy or sell.
Admission is $5 for adults and free for kids aged 14 and under. Food will also be available at the event.
