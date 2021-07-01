Berrien County to host 4-H Versatility Scholarship event

BERRIEN COUNTY – The Berrien County 4-H program will be hosting its annual 4-H Versatility Scholarship Event on Sunday, August 15, 2021 starting at 4 p.m. at the Berrien County Youth Fair in Berrien Springs.

The 4-H Versatility Scholarship event is designed to identify and recognize the most versatile 4-H teen member and horse duo in the Berrien County 4-H Horse and Pony project. The scholarship is awarded to the outstanding 4-H horse and rider versatility combination. Classes for the event include Showmanship, English Equitation, and Western Horsemanship and Gymkhana: Cloverleaf Barrel.

An education scholarship will be awarded to the Champion and Reserve Champion in the amounts of $500 and $250. Placing ribbons will be awarded to the top 10 participants as well.

The 4-H Versatility Scholarship Event is open to any Berrien County 4-H member who is 14 to 19 years of age by January 1, 2021 and has completed the ninth grade. Maximum years of participating in the event are not to exceed five. Youth must be enrolled in a Berrien County 4-H horse and pony project club by July 1, 2021.

The horse used for the Berrien County 4-H Versatility Event must be pre-registered and exhibited at the Berrien County Youth Fair by the 4-H member and on the grounds during fair week. Member and horse must be pre-registered, or applications post marked for the Berrien County 4-H Versatility Scholarship Event by Friday, July 9, 2021.

The Berrien County 4-H Versatility Scholarship Event is sponsored by the Berrien County 4-H Horse Leaders Association.

For more information about the Berrien County 4-H Versatility Scholarship Event, contact Chrissy Bradford, Versatility Scholarship Chairman at canterloper@aol.com or via phone at (269) 362-2915.

Registration forms and details on requirements can be found online at https://www.canr.msu.edu/berrien/berrien_county_4_h/associations-committees-/berrien-county-4-h-horse-leaders