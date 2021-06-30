June 30, 2021

Two involved in head-on collision

By Staff Report

Published 5:08 pm Wednesday, June 30, 2021

PORTER TOWNSHIP — Two cars were involved in a head-on collision in Porter Township Wednesday, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Richard Behnke reported his office investigated a two-car crash near the intersection of US 12 and South River Road in Porter Township. The crash occurred around 6:50 a.m. Wednesday.

Initial investigation shows that a westbound vehicle driven by Nicole Bielak, of White Pigeon, began to pass a semi-truck in a no-passing zone. An eastbound vehicle driven by Jake Rigginbottom, of Harbert, Michigan struck Bielaks vehicle head-on. Rigginbottom and Bielak were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash.

Alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors in the crash, deputies said. Bielak was taken to Three Rivers Hospital with minor injuries.

The Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by Porter Fire/EMS.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Brandywine Education

Familiar face to lead Brandywine athletics

Cass County

Two involved in head-on collision

Education

Edwardsburg Middle School Honor Roll

Brandywine HS

Stratton retires after 17 years at Brandywine

Cass County

Area shelters ask residents to take steps to protect pets during Fourth of July weekend

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration

Business

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

News

Niles Public Safety Director talks cannabis festival contingencies

Brandywine Education

Brandywine schools launch pop-up library

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools votes to lower its debt levy

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves resolutions for brownfield development

Dowagiac

Dowagiac school board approves construction of new baseball field

Berrien County

Buchanan finalizes agreement with Niles for Dial-A-Ride services

Dowagiac

17th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee golf outing July 15

Buchanan

Buchanan budget to bring new programs to city

News

Niles City Council approves two public hearings in July

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools hires new elementary principal

Dowagiac

SMC boosts scholarships by more than 60 percent

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 25-28

News

Niles City Council unanimously approves second, larger cannabis festival