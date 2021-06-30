June 30, 2021

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

By Caleb Steensma

Published 9:47 am Wednesday, June 30, 2021

CASSOPOLIS – A new business is in town — but it does not have a brick and mortar location. Instead, four wheels, a green roof and pink doors are ready to meet the business’s customers where they are.

Cocktail Car is one of the newest businesses to come into Cassopolis, and its owner has plans to serve people for events and parties.

Cocktail Car an equipment rental vehicle that can be used for events like graduation parties, weddings, business events or used at a restaurant.

“The goal is to be an attention grabber,” said Joe Scharnak, owner of Cocktail Car. “We want people to drive by an event, ask, ‘what is that?’ and to stop to see what is going on. It’s designed to give your event or party the extra touch to stand out.”

Right now, without certain licenses, Cocktail Car cannot provide alcohol for events. However, those who rent the car can provide their own alcohol.

Scharnak is working with catering companies so that Cocktail Car can have catering companies provide alcohol and workers for events.

Though his business bears the name Cocktail Car, Scharnak said the events its services need not be restricted to attendees 21 and older. Instead, he said the car can be used for any purpose his customers want.

“We used it at an elementary school,” he said. “We rebranded it with posters from the school and used it as a carnival vendor, serving snow cones, hotdogs and popcorn.”

People within a 50-mile radius of Cassopolis can rent the Cocktail Car. Scharnak sees it being used at multiple events a weekend.

The car will be at the Diamond Lake Triathlon July 17 and can be seen around the Diamond Lake area all summer long.

Scharnak bought the vehicle in May and is hopeful as the business grows to have more than one Cocktail Car for people to rent in the future.

For more information, visit cocktailcar.net.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

DUHS principal named superintendent at Hartford Public Schools

Dowagiac

Ascension Borgess Lee Foundation to host 10th annual wine, beer tasting event

Berrien County

Regional power companies pull together during summer storms

Cass County

Cass County Problem Solving Courts host summer celebration

Business

Mobile Cocktail Car opens for business in Cassopolis

News

Niles Public Safety Director talks cannabis festival contingencies

Brandywine Education

Brandywine schools launch pop-up library

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,433 cases, 19,744 deaths

Education

Edwardsburg Public Schools votes to lower its debt levy

Dowagiac

Dowagiac City Council approves resolutions for brownfield development

Dowagiac

Dowagiac school board approves construction of new baseball field

Berrien County

Buchanan finalizes agreement with Niles for Dial-A-Ride services

Dowagiac

17th annual Ascension Borgess-Lee golf outing July 15

Buchanan

Buchanan budget to bring new programs to city

News

Niles City Council approves two public hearings in July

Cassopolis

Cassopolis Public Schools hires new elementary principal

Dowagiac

SMC boosts scholarships by more than 60 percent

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 25-28

News

Niles City Council unanimously approves second, larger cannabis festival

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,260 cases, 19,712 deaths

Giving

20th annual Niles Burn Run raises funds to send burn-injured children to camp

Dowagiac

Dowagiac structure fire under investigation

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre Company announces return with July improv show

News

Niles man sentenced after Niles Inn incident