June 29, 2021

Robert Ward of Cassopolis earned honorable mention All-Southwest Conference three times in 2021. (Photo courtesy Ward Photography)

Ward, Gregory, relay team earn second-team All-Southwest in track

By Staff Report

Published 11:41 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

CASSOPOLIS — Robert Ward was a three-time All-Southwest Conference performer in track and field.

Katherine Gregory,  Ben Gillesby, Aiden Ward and William Westphal also earned All-Southwest 10 Conference honors.

All earned second-team status due to their finishes at the conference track meet.

Ward earned all-conference in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meters. Gregory earned all-conference in the high jump.

Ward also earned second-team all-conference in the 3,200-meter relay, along with Gillesby, Ward and Westphal.

Marcellus’ Madilyn Simpson earned first-team all-conference in the 100-meter hurdles and high jump.

Jaxon Vantilburg was first-team in the high jump.

Decatur’s Jeremiah Salas was first-team in the 100- and 200-meter dash.

