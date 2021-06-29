June 29, 2021

SMC boosts scholarships by more than 60 percent

By Submitted

Published 9:47 am Tuesday, June 29, 2021

DOWAGIAC — Southwestern Michigan College recently boosted scholarships to make higher education more affordable.

SMC offered $880,000 in the 2021 budget, hiking that 62 percent to $1,433,610 for 2022.

With the SMC Guarantee, all new students enrolling in fall 2021 classes receive a scholarship of at least $600. In-district students (Cass County plus Van Buren County’s Keeler and Hamilton townships) qualify for at least $1,000.

By eliminating some college cost burdens the pandemic exacerbated, SMC can improve degree attainment and, ultimately, area economic prosperity.

“In our district a person with an associate degree or certificate earns a median wage of over $30,000 after a year, while a high school graduate earns a median wage of just $14,000. After five years the gap widens even more,” said SMC President Dr. Joe Odenwald.

The SMC Guarantee is designed to help students who have not been to college in the last five years, since fall 2016 — recent high school graduates, adults returning to complete their degrees after time in the workforce, transfers who have never attended SMC and college first-timers of any age.

“If you have ever considered continuing your education beyond high school and setting up a brighter future for you and your family, now is the time,” said Vice President for Institutional Advancement Mike O’Brien. “We have in-person and online options in over 40 majors to get you started, and our faculty and staff will do everything they can to help students be successful.”

Scholarships were also enhanced for current students by funding more Green to Gold scholarships

“All of our Academic Achievement Awards are renewable for two years,” Financial Aid Director Lauren Mow said.

  • For 2021, SMC distributed an average of $3,650 to 821 students through federal Pell grants.
  • Another federal source which helped lighten the financial burden was the pandemic-related Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund, for which the college distributed $1.5 million to current students.
  • Michigan Reconnect, a state program, offers free community-college tuition to qualifying residents 25 and older who have lived in Michigan for a year or more, have a high school diploma and have not yet completed either an associate or bachelor’s degree.
  • There were 145 students who earned approximately $360,000 while gaining work experience in Fiscal Year 2021. The college budgeted $500,000 for student workers, but many departments had a difficult time filling positions due to COVID.

Application for admission to SMC is free, does not require test scores or essays and can be completed at swmich.edu/admissions/apply.

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Dowagiac

SMC boosts scholarships by more than 60 percent

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Police Log: June 25-28

News

Niles City Council unanimously approves second, larger cannabis festival

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 894,260 cases, 19,712 deaths

Giving

20th annual Niles Burn Run raises funds to send burn-injured children to camp

Dowagiac

Dowagiac structure fire under investigation

Dowagiac

Beckwith Theatre Company announces return with July improv show

News

Niles man sentenced after Niles Inn incident

News

Niles resident given probation for damaging police car

Berrien County

LMC offers free tuition with multiple funding routes

News

Despite weather, EAA fly-in breakfast draws supporters

Buchanan

Buchanan Area Rural Schools Reunion comes to an end

News

Niles Police Log: June 16-23

Cass County

Severe thunderstorms cause extensive damage in Dowagiac area

Berrien County

I&M reports approximately 5,000 without power in southwest Michigan

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Rotary Club welcomes new president, president-elect

Dowagiac

Young Professionals receives donations for Fourth of July Fireworks event

Cass County

Kentucky man sentenced to two years’ probation for drunk driving

Cass County

Court gives Dowagiac man second chance to beat addiction

Business

Edwardsburg, Cassopolis chambers celebrate successful golf outing

News

PHOTO STORY: Niles rolls out first Pride Ride

Business

Edwardsburg prepares for inaugural art fair

News

Niles nonprofit excited to see live events return to Michiana

Brandywine Education

Niles, Brandywine districts celebrate staff retirements