All-Wolverine Conference baseball team named
EDWARDSBURG — Four members of the Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg baseball team were rewarded for their efforts this season by being named first-team by the league coaches.
Connor Ostrander, A.J. Obren, Landon Mikel and Sam Robinson earned first-team honors, while A.J. Gaideski was named Coach of the Year.
Edwardsburg also had Andrew Covin and Patrick Szlanfucht earn second-team all-league, while Ethan Cebra and Nate Dalenberg were honorable mention selections.
Ostrander hit .533 for the Eddies with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs. He also scored a team-high 44 runs and had 18 stolen bases.
Mikel hit .333 with seven doubles, a home run and 27 RBIs.
Obren was 6-1 on the year with an ERA of 0.875 with 33 strikeouts in 40 innings of work. He walked five batters.
Robinson was 8-1 with an ERA of 1.69. He struck out 25 batters in 41 and two-third innings of work. He walked just two batters.
Dowagiac had Cole Weller and Kanyon Binns earn second-team All-Wolverine Conference, while Henry Weller was an honorable mention pick.
All-Wolverine Conference Baseball
First Team
Cooper Lake, Allegan
Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg
A.J. Obren, Edwardsburg
Landon Mikel, Edwardsburg
Sam Robinson, Edwardsburg
Tyler Wressel, Paw Paw
Andrew Kubiak, Otsego
Jackson Entler, Otsego
Bradyn Webb, Sturgis
Rylee Cain, Sturgis
Gavin Beuter, Three Rivers
Parker Wilson, Vicksburg
Jacob Conklin, Vicksburg
Brenden Monroe, Vicksburg
Coach of the Year
A.J. Gaideski, Edwardsburg
Second Team
Austin Corbett, Allegan
Cole Weller, Dowagiac
Kanyon Binns, Dowagiac
Andrew Covin, Edwardsburg
Patrick Szlanfucht, Edwardsburg
Jason Rocz, Paw Paw
Jayden Fueling, Otsego
Kyle Klinbeek, Otsego
Craig Doerr, Plainwell
Jack Wilson, Plainwell
Dalton Soergel, Sturgis
Dakota Luce, Sturgis
Luke Stasiuk, Three Rivers
Tyler DeVries, Vicksburg
Dylan Zemitans, Vicksburg
Honorable Mention
Nate Davis, Allegan
Mason Wendt, Allegan
Henry Weller, Dowagiac
Ethan Cebra, Edwardsburg
Nate Dalenberg, Edwardsburg
Landen Harris, Paw Paw
Colby Ward, Otsego
David Hamilton, Plainwell
Holden Deaton, Plainwell
Brendan Bundy, Sturgis
Daniel Vizthum, Sturgis
Garron Gahan, Three Rivers
Logan Cohrs, Vicksburg
Cold Gebben, Vicksburg
Trevor Young, Vicksburg
Finals Standings
Edwardsburg 16-0
Vicksburg 13-3
Sturgis 11-5
Otsego 8-7
Plainwell 6-7
Three Rivers 5-10
Allegan 5-11
Dowagiac 3-13
Paw Paw 2-13
