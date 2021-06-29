All-Wolverine Conference baseball team named

EDWARDSBURG — Four members of the Wolverine Conference champion Edwardsburg baseball team were rewarded for their efforts this season by being named first-team by the league coaches.

Connor Ostrander, A.J. Obren, Landon Mikel and Sam Robinson earned first-team honors, while A.J. Gaideski was named Coach of the Year.

Edwardsburg also had Andrew Covin and Patrick Szlanfucht earn second-team all-league, while Ethan Cebra and Nate Dalenberg were honorable mention selections.

Ostrander hit .533 for the Eddies with 16 doubles, three triples, four home runs and 40 RBIs. He also scored a team-high 44 runs and had 18 stolen bases.

Mikel hit .333 with seven doubles, a home run and 27 RBIs.

Obren was 6-1 on the year with an ERA of 0.875 with 33 strikeouts in 40 innings of work. He walked five batters.

Robinson was 8-1 with an ERA of 1.69. He struck out 25 batters in 41 and two-third innings of work. He walked just two batters.

Dowagiac had Cole Weller and Kanyon Binns earn second-team All-Wolverine Conference, while Henry Weller was an honorable mention pick.

All-Wolverine Conference Baseball

First Team

Cooper Lake, Allegan

Connor Ostrander, Edwardsburg

A.J. Obren, Edwardsburg

Landon Mikel, Edwardsburg

Sam Robinson, Edwardsburg

Tyler Wressel, Paw Paw

Andrew Kubiak, Otsego

Jackson Entler, Otsego

Bradyn Webb, Sturgis

Rylee Cain, Sturgis

Gavin Beuter, Three Rivers

Parker Wilson, Vicksburg

Jacob Conklin, Vicksburg

Brenden Monroe, Vicksburg

Coach of the Year

A.J. Gaideski, Edwardsburg

Second Team

Austin Corbett, Allegan

Cole Weller, Dowagiac

Kanyon Binns, Dowagiac

Andrew Covin, Edwardsburg

Patrick Szlanfucht, Edwardsburg

Jason Rocz, Paw Paw

Jayden Fueling, Otsego

Kyle Klinbeek, Otsego

Craig Doerr, Plainwell

Jack Wilson, Plainwell

Dalton Soergel, Sturgis

Dakota Luce, Sturgis

Luke Stasiuk, Three Rivers

Tyler DeVries, Vicksburg

Dylan Zemitans, Vicksburg

Honorable Mention

Nate Davis, Allegan

Mason Wendt, Allegan

Henry Weller, Dowagiac

Ethan Cebra, Edwardsburg

Nate Dalenberg, Edwardsburg

Landen Harris, Paw Paw

Colby Ward, Otsego

David Hamilton, Plainwell

Holden Deaton, Plainwell

Brendan Bundy, Sturgis

Daniel Vizthum, Sturgis

Garron Gahan, Three Rivers

Logan Cohrs, Vicksburg

Cold Gebben, Vicksburg

Trevor Young, Vicksburg

Finals Standings

Edwardsburg 16-0

Vicksburg 13-3

Sturgis 11-5

Otsego 8-7

Plainwell 6-7

Three Rivers 5-10

Allegan 5-11

Dowagiac 3-13

Paw Paw 2-13