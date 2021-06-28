Southwest 10 announces all-conference squads
CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference golf champion Cassopolis dominated the all-league squad, which was released Friday.
Braydon Westrate was named captain of the all-conference golf team.
He was joined on the first team by Logan Pflug. Marcellus also had a pair of picks — Ethan Borger and Seth Landsdale.
Second-team selections for the Rangers were Ethan Pflug, Kendon Williams and Reese Williams. Marcellus’ Jack Lamoreaux and Drake Surach were second-team picks.
Kendon Williams was Cassopolis’ only All-Southwest 10 baseball team member. He made the first team.
Ethan Makowski and Brandon Bruno, of Decatur, were first team picks, as was Marcellus’ Gavin Etter.
Making the second team for the Raiders were Andrew Confer and Gavin Boodt. Brendan Beard and Nolan Robinson were named second-team for the Wildcats.
Cassopolis’ Caitlyn Steensma was a second-team pick on the All-Southwest Conference softball team.
First-team picks for Decatur were Cecilia Conforti, Breanna Franks and Gwen Grosvenor. First-team selections for Marcellus were Claire Flory and Evan Morgan.
Second-team selections for the Raiders were Riley Coulson and Morgan Hall. Second-team picks for the Wildcats were Emma Holmes and Rachel Mihills.
All-Southwest 10 Golf
First Team
• Braydon Westrate, Cassopolis
Logan Pflug, Cassopolis
Drew Cropsey, Centreville
Ethan Borger, Marcellus
Seth Landsdale, Marcellus
Luke Gropp, White Pigeon
• Denotes captain
Second Team
Ethan Pflug, Cassopolis
Kendon Williams, Cassopolis
Reese Williams, Cassopolis
Landon Bingaman, Centreville
Jack Lamoreaux, Marcellus
Drake Surach, Marcellus
All-Southwest 10 Baseball
• Jared Spencer, Centreville
Clay Hall, Centreville
Matt Lorencz, Centreville
Henrik Payne, Centreville
Jacob Spencer, Centreville
Ethan Makowski, Decatur
Brandon Bruno, Decatur
Jonah Henslee, Hartford
Gavin Etter, Marcellus
Caiden Adams, Mendon
Connor Oatley, Mendon
Jeffrey Laws, Bloomingdale
Trace Wixon, Bloomingdale
Kendon Williams, Cassopolis
• Denotes captain
Second Team
Wyall Gumpert, Bloomingdale
Tyler Griggs, Centreville
Brady Miller, Centreville
Andrew Confer, Decatur
Gavin Boodt, Decatur
Dylan Voss, Hartford
Brendan Beard, Marcellus
Nolan Robinson, Marcellus
Carson Cupp, Mendon
Jackson Kindig, Mendon
All-Southwest 10 Softball
• Faith Edwards, Centreville
Kelsey Beachey, Centreville
Sabrina Spence, Centreville
Kamryn Troyer, Centreville
Cecilia Conforti, Decatur
Breanna Franks, Decatur
Gwen Grosvenor, Decatur
Lainey Goodson, Hartford
Karly Manning, Hartford
Claire Flory, Marcellus
Evan Morgan, Marcellus
Payton Griffith, Mendon
Lauren Schabes, Mendon
Izzy Smith, Mendon
Kara Swan, Mendon
• Denotes captain
Second Team
Emma Allison, Bloomingdale
Caitlyn Steensma, Cassopolis
Hannah Hartong, Centreville
LilyAnn Lutz, Centreville
Riley Coulson, Decatur
Morgan Hall, Decatur
Rylee Deckard, Hartford
Lindsey Goodson, Hartford
Emma Holmes, Marcellus
Rachel Mihills, Marcellus
