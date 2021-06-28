Southwest 10 announces all-conference squads

CASSOPOLIS — Southwest 10 Conference golf champion Cassopolis dominated the all-league squad, which was released Friday.

Braydon Westrate was named captain of the all-conference golf team.

He was joined on the first team by Logan Pflug. Marcellus also had a pair of picks — Ethan Borger and Seth Landsdale.

Second-team selections for the Rangers were Ethan Pflug, Kendon Williams and Reese Williams. Marcellus’ Jack Lamoreaux and Drake Surach were second-team picks.

Kendon Williams was Cassopolis’ only All-Southwest 10 baseball team member. He made the first team.

Ethan Makowski and Brandon Bruno, of Decatur, were first team picks, as was Marcellus’ Gavin Etter.

Making the second team for the Raiders were Andrew Confer and Gavin Boodt. Brendan Beard and Nolan Robinson were named second-team for the Wildcats.

Cassopolis’ Caitlyn Steensma was a second-team pick on the All-Southwest Conference softball team.

First-team picks for Decatur were Cecilia Conforti, Breanna Franks and Gwen Grosvenor. First-team selections for Marcellus were Claire Flory and Evan Morgan.

Second-team selections for the Raiders were Riley Coulson and Morgan Hall. Second-team picks for the Wildcats were Emma Holmes and Rachel Mihills.

All-Southwest 10 Golf

First Team

• Braydon Westrate, Cassopolis

Logan Pflug, Cassopolis

Drew Cropsey, Centreville

Ethan Borger, Marcellus

Seth Landsdale, Marcellus

Luke Gropp, White Pigeon

• Denotes captain

Second Team

Ethan Pflug, Cassopolis

Kendon Williams, Cassopolis

Reese Williams, Cassopolis

Landon Bingaman, Centreville

Jack Lamoreaux, Marcellus

Drake Surach, Marcellus

All-Southwest 10 Baseball

First Team

• Jared Spencer, Centreville

Clay Hall, Centreville

Matt Lorencz, Centreville

Henrik Payne, Centreville

Jacob Spencer, Centreville

Ethan Makowski, Decatur

Brandon Bruno, Decatur

Jonah Henslee, Hartford

Gavin Etter, Marcellus

Caiden Adams, Mendon

Connor Oatley, Mendon

Jeffrey Laws, Bloomingdale

Trace Wixon, Bloomingdale

Kendon Williams, Cassopolis

• Denotes captain

Second Team

Wyall Gumpert, Bloomingdale

Tyler Griggs, Centreville

Brady Miller, Centreville

Andrew Confer, Decatur

Gavin Boodt, Decatur

Dylan Voss, Hartford

Brendan Beard, Marcellus

Nolan Robinson, Marcellus

Carson Cupp, Mendon

Jackson Kindig, Mendon

All-Southwest 10 Softball

First Team

• Faith Edwards, Centreville

Kelsey Beachey, Centreville

Sabrina Spence, Centreville

Kamryn Troyer, Centreville

Cecilia Conforti, Decatur

Breanna Franks, Decatur

Gwen Grosvenor, Decatur

Lainey Goodson, Hartford

Karly Manning, Hartford

Claire Flory, Marcellus

Evan Morgan, Marcellus

Payton Griffith, Mendon

Lauren Schabes, Mendon

Izzy Smith, Mendon

Kara Swan, Mendon

• Denotes captain

Second Team

Emma Allison, Bloomingdale

Caitlyn Steensma, Cassopolis

Hannah Hartong, Centreville

LilyAnn Lutz, Centreville

Riley Coulson, Decatur

Morgan Hall, Decatur

Rylee Deckard, Hartford

Lindsey Goodson, Hartford

Emma Holmes, Marcellus

Rachel Mihills, Marcellus