Niles Police Log: June 16-23
June 16
1:33 a.m. – 500 block Cherry, suspicious person
3:03 a.m. – 300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others
5:51 a.m. – 700 block Brown, larceny
7:11 a.m. – 700 block Platt, larceny
8:01 a.m. – N. 14th/Wayne, traffic
10:46 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, violation of controlled substance act
11:11 a.m. – 400 block S. 11th, retail fraud/shoplifting
11:12 a.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, assault and battery
12:39 p.m. – E. Main/Margaret, traffic stop
1:09 p.m. – S. Fifth/Michigan, suspicious situation
3:24 p.m. – 1200 block N. Front, suspicious situation
4:05 p.m. – 400 block S. Fifth, public peace/harassment
4:26 p.m. – 200 block S. Fourth, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:20 p.m. – 600 block Chicago, motor vehicle theft
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:03 p.m. – N. Sixth/Sycamore, suspicious vehicle
6:15 p.m. – 300 block S. Fourth, assault and battery
7:06 p.m. – 400 block Fort, public peace/harassment
7:45 p.m. – S. 13th/Silverbrook, suspicious person
8:01 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, public peace/harassment
8:02 p.m. – N. Barrett/Grant, traffic stop
8:09 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, gun shots
9:08 p.m. – 1500 block Huron, disturbance
June 17
12:48 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, alarm-burglary/others
1:34 a.m. – 1700 block Oak, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:50 a.m. – 1100 block Miami, alarm-burglary/warrant
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, alarm-burglary/others
9 a.m. – 1700 block Howard, braking and entering
10:22 a.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, domestic violence
12:24 p.m. – 300 block Lincoln, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
1:17 p.m. – S. Third, harassment
1:48 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, disturbance
2:17 p.m. – 700 block Broadway, civil dispute
3:05 p.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop
3:37 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop
3:54 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
4:20 p.m. – Christiana/Niles-Buchanan, traffic stop
5:24 p.m. – N. 17th/Sycamore, traffic stop
5:29 p.m. – Sycamore, found property
5:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop
6:34 p.m. – 800 block Nieb, suspicious situation
7:33 p.m. – N. Fifth/Eagle, traffic stop
7:55 p.m. – 1600 block Eagle, VIN inspection
8:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, traffic stop
9:03 p.m. – N. Fifth/Arnold, traffic stop
9:50 p.m. – Oak/S. 13th, traffic stop
10:28 p.m. – 300 block Eagle, malicious destruction of property
10:56 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
10:57 p.m. – Burns/N. 11th, suspicious person
11:47 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
June 18
3:44 a.m. – N. Fifth/Burns, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:39 a.m. – S. 17th/Cherry, traffic stop
7:55 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, suspicious situation
9:53 a.m. – S. Lincoln/Chicago, traffic
10:29 a.m. – N. Fifth/Cedar, traffic stop
10:39 a.m. – N. Fourth/Pokagon, traffic stop
10:46 a.m. – 200 block Pokagon, threat
10:53 a.m. – 200 block Cass, assault and battery
11:33 a.m. – N. Front/E. Main, traffic stop
12:14 p.m. – 400 block Fort, harassment
12:17 p.m. – N. Front/Howard, traffic stop
1:44 p.m. – 600 block E. Main, found property
3:41 p.m. – Lake/Airport, property destruction accident
6:18 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, public peace/harassment
7:03 p.m. – N. 14th/Broadway, traffic stop
7:38 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, civil dispute
7:40 p.m. – 500 block N. Front, stalking
8:03 p.m. – 1000 block S. 11th, traffic stop
8:08 p.m. – N. Second/Sycamore, traffic stop
8:23 p.m. – Cass/N. Third, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
10:53 p.m. – 200 bock S. Fifth, unwanted person
11:19 p.m. – Cedar/N. Third, traffic stop
11:21 p.m. – 500 block Gettysburg, noise
11:25 p.m. – 400 block N. Front, traffic stop
11:26 p.m. – S. Lincoln/Clay, traffic stop
11:41 p.m. – Grant/N. Lincoln, traffic stop
June 19
1:16 a.m. – 900 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
1:29 a.m. – 900 block Bond, suspicious vehicle
1:32 a.m. – 1300 block Bond, suspicious situation
1:50 a.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
1:56 a.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop
2:30 a.m. – S. 11th/South, obstruction of justice/warrant
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
8:26 a.m. – S. 13th/Marion, traffic stop
10:15 a.m. – S. 13th/E. Main, traffic stop
10:28 a.m. – N. 13th/Ferry, traffic stop
10:37 a.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, traffic
11:34 a.m. – 1600 block Cherry, larceny
12:57 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, threat
1:39 p.m. – N. 13th/Lake, traffic stop
2:07 p.m. – 400 block Broadway, obstruction of justice/warrant
3:45 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, suspicious person
4:36 p.m. – Sycamore, suspicious person
4:55 p.m. – 700 block Cass, weapons offense
5:18 p.m. – N. Fifth, traffic stop
5:47 p.m. – 10th/Cass, suspicious person
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:22 p.m. – S. 17th/E. Main, traffic stop
6:40 p.m. – Oak/S. 14th, traffic stop
7:06 p.m. – Wayne/N. Front, traffic stop
7:06 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, assault and battery
7:21 p.m. – S. Third/Maple, traffic stop
7:28 p.m. – S. Fifth/Maple, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
7:35 p.m. – E. Main/S. 11th, traffic stop
7:40 p.m. – N. Fifth/Ferry, traffic stop
7:59 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, larceny
9:15 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, disturbance
9:34 p.m. – Lake/N. 13th, traffic
9:41 p.m. – N. Eighth/Wayne, traffic stop
10:06 p.m. – N. Ninth/E. Main, traffic stop
10:18 p.m. – E. Main/Maple, obstruction of justice/warrant
10:30 p.m. – N. Fifth/Wayne, traffic stop
10:48 p.m. – N. Fifth/Broadway, traffic stop
11:48 p.m. – Silverbrook/E. Main, traffic stop
June 20
12:27 a.m. – 300 block E. Main, noise
12:48 a.m. – E. Main/S. 17th, traffic stop
1:15 a.m. – N. Sixth, Sycamore, gun shots
1:27 a.m. – 1100 block N. Front, found property
1:52 a.m. – E. Main/N. Sixth, traffic stop
1:53 a.m. – 300 block Woodruff, alarm-burglary/others
2:05 a.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, traffic stop
2:29 a.m. – S. 14th/Hickory, traffic stop
4:09 a.m. – Bond/S. Third, traffic stop
4:23 a.m. – 900 block N. Front, noise
4:27 a.m. – 900 block Silverbrook, traffic stop
7 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
7:30 a.m. – 1200 block Phoenix, larceny
9:27 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:43 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
10:06 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, violation of controlled substance act
10:56 a.m. – 700 block Oak, suspicious situation
11:32 a.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, traffic stop
1:22 p.m. – 1200 block N. Ninth, fire-structure
1:56 p.m. – 100 block Parkway, larceny
2:47 p.m. – 300 block Parkway, trespass
3:30 p.m. – 900 block S. 11th, forgery/counterfeit
4:13 p.m. – 400 block S. St. Joseph, civil dispute
4:32 p.m. – S. St. Joseph/French, traffic stop
4:49 p.m. – S. Fourth/Maple, assault and battery
4:58 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, stalking
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:17 p.m. – 1100 block S. 11th, threat
6:27 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, civil dispute
7:06 p.m. – 600 block Cass, civil dispute
7:25 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, disturbance
8:18 p.m. – 100 Silverbrook, assault and battery
9:20 p.m. – 1100 block N. Front, malicious destruction of property
9:33 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, malicious destruction of property
10:35 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, disturbance
10:45 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, violation of controlled substance act
11:20 p.m. – 600 block Platt, suspicious person
11:30 p.m. – 100 block Silverbrook, disturbance
June 21
5:47 a.m. – 1500 block Michigan, suspicious situation
7:05 a.m. – 1600 block N. 12th, suspicious person
9:02 a.m. – 1400 block Oak, suspicious situation
11:17 a.m. – 1900 block Industrial, alarm-bank/business hold-up
11:42 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, property destruction accident
11:52 a.m. – 600 block Ferry, disturbance
1:29 p.m. – S. 12th, fraud
3:02 p.m. – 700 block Brown, larceny
3:18 p.m. – 1400 block Lake, VIN inspection
4:34 p.m. – 700 block S. 11th, traffic stop
5:08 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, larceny
5:20 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, assault and battery
6 p.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, meals
6:09 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction accident
7:42 p.m. – 1600 block Lake, larceny
7:43 p.m. – Fort/S. Third, property destruction accident
8:33 p.m. – Grant/N. Fairview, traffic stop
8:52 p.m. – S. 11th/Lambert, traffic stop
9:36 p.m. – 1300 block N. Front, traffic stop
10:20 p.m. – 1800 block N. Fifth, malicious destruction of property
11:17 p.m. – 1300 block Phoenix, suspicious situation
11:52 p.m. – N. 17th/Eagle, traffic stop
June 22
12:05 a.m. – 200 block e. Main, suspicious person
2:46 a.m. – 2300 block N. Fifth, traffic stop
5:26 a.m. – Inner/Silverbrook, obstruction of justice/warrant
9:07 a.m. – Chicago/Woodruff, traffic stop
11:05 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, civil dispute
11:15 a.m. – 600 block Sycamore, malicious destruction of property
12:39 p.m. – 1600 block Sheridan, fraud
1:24 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
1:36 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Christiana, traffic stop
1:49 p.m. – Grant/N. State, traffic stop
2:01 p.m. – Chicago/W. River, traffic stop
2:06 p.m. – Silverbrook/Inner, obstruction of justice/warrant
2:13 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, motor vehicle theft
3:09 p.m. – Lake/N. Ninth, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
3:44 p.m. – 900 block Bond, malicious destruction of property
4:18 p.m. – 600 block N. Front, fraud
4:24 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/N. Phillip, traffic stop
4:42 p.m. – Grant/Grand, traffic stop
5:20 p.m. – S. Third/Vernon, traffic stop
5:40 p.m. – N. 17th/Lake, traffic stop
6:13 p.m. – Brookfield/S. State, traffic stop
6:39 p.m. – Michigan/S. 11th, traffic stop
6:42 p.m. – 600 block Woodruff, obstruction of justice/warrant
8:33 p.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, threat
9:44 p.m. – Niles-Buchanan/Kings, traffic stop
10:29 p.m. – 1600 block N. Fifth, noise
10:43 p.m. – 400 block N. Second, noise
10:53 p.m. – S. Third, traffic stop
June 23
3:23 a.m. – 2100 block Industrial, alarm-burglary/others
3:30 a.m. – N. Front/River, traffic stop
3:49 a.m. – E. Main/N. Sixth, traffic stop
7:40 a.m. – 1200 block S. 11th, traffic stop
9:17 a.m. – 300 block Cedar, trespass
9:46 a.m. – S. 13th/Fort, traffic stop
10:32 a.m. – 1100 block N. Front, malicious destruction of property
11:21 a.m. – 1100 block Lake, missing person
11:43 a.m. – N. Front/Wayne, property destruction accident
12:01 p.m. – E. Main, suspicious person
1:14 p.m. – N. 11th/Cass, public peace/harassment
1:51 p.m. – N. Fifth/E. Main, traffic stop
1:55 p.m. – N. Eighth/Cass, disturbance
2:20 p.m. – S. 17th/Oak, property destruction of property
2:53 p.m. – 400 block S. 15th, obstruction of justice/warrant
5:09 p.m. – 600 block N. 12th, disturbance
6:43 p.m. – 800 block Lake, attempt to locate
7:02 p.m. – N. St. Joseph, suspicious person/vehicle/situation
7:04 p.m. – 1400 block Merrifield, attempt to locate
7:19 p.m. – N. Sixth/Poplar, suspicious person
7:25 p.m. – 300 block E. Main, larceny
8:28 p.m. – 900 block Michigan, suspicious vehicle
1034 p.m. – 600 block N. Seventh, unlawful driving away of automobile
11:07 p.m. – S. Fifth/Cherry, hit and run/operating while intoxicated/driving while license suspended
11:10 p.m. – 900 block Sycamore, suspicious situation
Severe thunderstorms cause extensive damage in Dowagiac area
DOWAGIAC — It was a bachelor party that Mark Ullrich and Rob Rivera will not soon forget. Chicagoland natives Ullrich... read more