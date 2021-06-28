LMC offers free tuition with multiple funding routes

BENTON HARBOR – Last week, Lake Michigan College announced an offering for free tuition for students in the 2021-2022 academic school year.

In a release from the college, up to 30 credit hours of tuition and fees will be covered for students enrolled in the semesters.

“This is the culmination of a lot of dollars available now,” said LMC President Dr. Trevor Kubatzke. “We don’t want [students] to miss out on the money that is available.”

The funding for the program is coming through multiple channels, according to Kubatzke, including typical Pell Grants, Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act funds, and through the Michigan Reconnect Program. The Reconnect Program is set up to help people 25 years of age and older who have a high school diploma, or equivalent, and have been a Michigan resident for at least a year at time of application obtain a higher education.

With the funding available, Kubatzke said it was the “perfect timing” to let prospective students know what was available.

“We want to make sure that every one of our citizens is aware of [this opportunity],” he said.

Throughout the past year, Kubatzke said the societal uncertainty due to COVID-19 was also felt in the higher education community.

“Last year was a difficult year for our students and community members,” he said. “A lot of them put their education on hold or delayed it due to uncertain financials during the pandemic.”

Kubatzke said as the economy recovers, workplaces and industries still need workers. He said he hoped this opportunity would help students prepare for some of those roles.

“We hope [this] will spark interest in our communities, and [we] look forward to serving them,” he said.

Prospective students should start by applying at LakeMichiganCollege.edu/Apply. Applicants must also complete a FAFSA.