June 28, 2021

Blossomland Soccer results

By Staff Report

Published 3:24 pm Monday, June 28, 2021

BLOSSOMLAND SOCCER LEAGUE RESULTS

June 26

RFA Legends 5, Pumas 0

Goals: Nicholas Cossyleon, Cole Galloway, Owen Hallas (3)

 

Cassopolis FC 5, SJK Blau 1

Goals: Cassopolis – Trenton Gless (2), Kiambu Gary Michael Bussy, Lucian Witmer; Blau – Paul Jackemeyer

 

Tornados 2, Pathfinders 2

Goals: Tornados – Pablo Martinez, Jimmelle Ramkissoon; Pathfinders – Andy Low, Joran Morris

 

Hop Station 5, Cyclones 2

Goals: Cyclones – Lawrence Baltazar, Paulito Gallegos, Jony Chagas, Ryan Mitchell; Hop Station – Matt Grabner (3), Manuel Garcia, Cesar Ontiveros

 

June 24

Tornados 12, Cyclones 1

Goals: Tornados –Pablo Martinez, Kirstian Gecaj (3), Riley Smith, Enogh Tsibu-Beckson, Colin Smithberger, Frazier Tirkos (3), Ethan Daniel Koselak, own goal; Cyclones – Derrick Ahipo

 

SJK Premier 3, Velociraptors 3

Goals: Premier – Kevin Kay, Michael Dalton, Bryan Topp; Velociraptors – Mat Motolko, Riley Mortensen (2)

 

June 20

Pathfinders 5, P&R FC 0

Goals: Pathfinders – Andy Low, Joshua Aaron (2), Jonathan Aaron, Brad Challahan

 

Hop Station 4, SJK Premier 4

Goals: Hop Station – Matt Grabner (2), Octavian Sayumwe (2); Premier – Sam McIntosh (2), Cole Montejano, Jordan Matthews

 

Velociraptors 3, Pumas 1

Goals: Pumas – Garrett Deakin; Velociraptors – Riley Mortensen, Dmitri Adams, Trevor Landers

 

RFA Legends 4, SJK Blau 0

Goals: Legends – Gabe Mihut, James Freisinger, Nicolas Cossyleon, Tyler Scroeder

 

June 17

SJK Premier 5, Pumas 1

Goals: Premier – Sam Mcintosh (2), Wes Barker, Cole Mantejano (2); Pumas – Grigor Petkov

 

June 13

Tornados 11, Hop Station 1

Goals: Tornados – Nate Rose, Riley Smith, Enoch Tsibu-Beckson (2), Colin Smithberger (3), Frazier Tirkibos (2), Ethan Daniel Koselak (2); Hop Station – Josh Rager

 

Velociraptors 4, SJK Blau 1

Goals: Velociraptors – Mat Motolko (2), Riley Mortensen (2); Blau – Mason Thompson

 

Pathfinders 4, Cassopolis FC 1

Goals: Pathfinders – Joshu Aaron (2), Isaac Hernandez, Kurt Grandin; Cassopolis – Kiambu Gary

 

P&R FC 4, Cyclones 1

Goals: Cyclones – Ryan Mitchell; P&R – Kevin Chaddock, Dustin Hays (2), Justin Brown

 

June 10

RFA Legends 2, Velociraptors 0

Goals: Legends – Owen Hallas (2)

 

Hop Station 3, SJK Blau 2

Goals: Blau – Nolan Annis (2); Hop Station – Octavian Sayumwe (2), Jesse Sampson

 

June 6

Velociraptors 3, P&R FC 1

Goals: P&R – Justin Brown; Velociraptors – Mat Motolko, Trevor Landers (2)

 

Tornados 10, Pumas 0

Goals: Tornados – David Diaz (5), Kristian Gecaj (3), Victor Newberg, Ethan Daniel Koselak

 

Pathfinders 4, SJK Premier 2

Goals: Pathfinders – Andy Low, Cole Krassow, Joshua Aaron, Jordan Morris; Premier – Cole Montejan, Dylan Etheridge

 

RFA Legends 3, Cassopolis FC 0

Goals: Legends – Nicholas Cossyleon (2), Brendan Roth

