June 28, 2021

Sophia Lozmack, Buchanan

Area trio named first-team all-state

By Staff Report

Published 10:43 am Monday, June 28, 2021

NILES — After leading Buchanan to the Division 3 championship game, senior Sophia Lozmack and Hannah Herman, along with Niles’ Alexis Rauch, earned Michigan High School Softball Coaches Association All-State honors.

All three were first-team selections. Lozmack, a senior, was named as a pitcher, while Herman, a freshman, was selected at the shortstop position. Rauch, a senior, was picked as an outfielder.

The Bucks also had senior Brooke Atkinson, junior Alea Fisher and freshman Hailee Kara earn honorable mention all-state.

Edwardsburg’s Alyssa Gearhart, a senior, was an honorable mention selection in Division 2.

Lozmack was 23-3 in the circle for the Bucks, who reached the Division 3 state championship game before falling to No. 4-ranked Richmond 2-1. She had an ERA of 1.00 with 256 strikeouts in 153 and two-third innings of work.

Lozmack hit .414 for Buchanan with 23 extra base hits and 48 RBIs.

Herman hit .481 with 29 extra base hits, of which nine were home runs, and she drove in 57 runs.

Atkinson hit .447 with 12 extra base hits and 29 RBIs, while Fisher hit .523 with 19 extra base hits and 40 RBIs. Kara hit .508 with 27 extra base hits, including nine home runs, and 57 RBIs.

Rauch hit .435 with 14 doubles, three triples, six home runs and 62 RBIs, while Gearhart hit .435 with seven doubles, two triples, three home runs and 49 RBIs.

 

