Young Professionals receives donations for Fourth of July Fireworks event

DOWAGIAC — Local businesses are doing their part to make sure the community has a Fourth of July holiday to remember.

Honor Credit Union’s Dowagiac branch, 56337 M-51 S., and Lyons Industries, 30000 M-62 W., donated $500 and $1,000, respectively this week to the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac for its annual Freedom Fireworks Event.

The event takes place at 9:30 p.m. Friday, July 2 at Russom Park and is free to the public. A Taqueria Del Rey food truck will be on site as well.

HCU Community Assistant Vice President Janie Reifenberg presented a check for $500 to YPGD member Jessica Shank on Monday, while YPGD member Rachel Breden accepted a $1,000 donation from Lance Lyons, of Lyons Industries, on Thursday.

Reifenberg said HCU is “thrilled” to be a sponsor for the Dowagiac Fireworks show again this year.

“Supporting our communities and our community partners, like Jessica Shank from the Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, is what we love to do,” she said. “The annual fireworks show always proves to be a great time, that is free to the public and enjoyed by so many people from Dowagiac and surrounding communities. We look forward to being a sponsor every year. This is our seventh year in doing so.

“We are so fortunate to work with this great group of young professionals on many occasions, and I personally consider it such a blessing to the Dowagiac community to have such an energetic and fun group of professionals who also have such a passion for our community. We love what they do and are always happy to support them.”

Lyons knows what the fireworks show brings to the community and is happy to be able to help the Young Professionals keep the program afloat.

“Dowagiac has had a long history of fireworks, and we want to keep that going,” Lyons said. “I remember as a kid being out there and being fascinated watching the fireworks, and we just want to help the Young Professionals out because they’re keeping it going. We’re happy to help.”

The YPGD is excited to host the event again after making it work last year during the height of the pandemic. According to Breden, the organization is more than halfway toward its financial goal for the event.

“We were very thankful the community supported us last year,” Breden said. “To see people upping their donations has really been incredible. We host these fireworks, but really, all of our sponsors put them on. It’s really great that they’re able to do that for the community.”

Readers interested in donating can mail donations to: Young Professionals of Greater Dowagiac, PO Box 586, Dowagiac MI 49047.