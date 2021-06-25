Edwardsburg prepares for inaugural art fair

EDWARDSBURG — Edwardsburg officials are preparing to host a much-anticipated summer event.

Edwardsburg’s first annual Art Fair will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Edwardsburg American Legion, 25980 US- 12. The fair will feature more than 30 vendors displaying their finest arts and crafts. Paintings, jewelry, candles and more will be up for sale.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.