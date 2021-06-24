June 24, 2021

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short term rental discussion pending state legislation

By Max Harden

Published 11:50 am Thursday, June 24, 2021

SISTER LAKES — A hot-button issue in the Sister Lakes community will have to wait to be addressed, pending state legislation.

The Silver Creek Township Planning Commission agreed to table further discussions regarding short-term rentals in light of two bills moving through both state House and Senate.

Senate Bill 446 and House Bill 4722, if passed, would amend the Michigan Zoning Enabling Act and take away local governments’ ability to make certain regulations on STRs.

According to the legislation, the definition of a short-term rental is the rental of a single-family home, a one to four-family home or any unit or group of units in a condominium for no more than 30 days.

Under the legislation, STRs would be considered a residential use and spared from special or conditional use permitting, meaning the two bills would take away municipalities’ ability to adopt local regulations such as occupancy levels, noise and traffic ordinances and more.

“Rather than us going in and trying to pass something that at this point may or may not be consistent with the state, I think we’re all comfortable with putting this topic on hold until we see what happens with that state legislation,” said Planning Commission Chair Terry Harris.

Silver Creek Township’s proposed rental ordinance defines short-term rentals as a property renting for compensation between three and 27 nights. According to Harris, the limit of 27 days was set to comply with state-level regulations on residential zoning.

“The reason [27 days] was suggested by our attorney was because if we went with 30 days, the month of February would fall outside of the ordinance,” Harris said. “He recommended that we make it 27 days because February is the shortest month of the year.”

The ordinance would require all short-term rentals to register with the township; consent to inspections; maintain a maximum occupancy of no more than 10 total occupants or two individuals per bedroom, plus one individual per finished story; be insured as a commercially rented property with a liability policy of at least $1 million; maintain quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m.

When the dust finally settles on the state legislation, there will be a new official overseeing the township’s zoning. Todd Herter was on hand to announce that he has stepped down from his role as the township zoning administrator. Herter will continue to serve as the township’s building official. Mark Davis, who serves as Wayne Township’s zoning administrator, will step in to replace Herter.

“This has been in the works for about 10 months now,” Herter said. “I needed a break from zoning. I’m sure Mark will do a great job as zoning administrator.”

Davis, a licensed contractor based out of Dowagiac, is in his fifth year as Wayne Township’s zoning administrator. While Davis is busy getting up to speed on the township’s zoning rules and regulations, he’s looking forward to serving the community.

“Hopefully I do a good job here,” Davis said. “I’m learning the ropes, and I will try to do the best I can for everyone.”

Print Article

  • Latest Opinion

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Lifestyle

  • Latest Business

  • Latest Niles News

  • Latest Dowagiac News

  • Latest Cassopolis News

  • Latest Edwardsburg News

Cass County

Cass County Treasurer warns of mail scam

Business

Biggby Coffee to open Niles location June 29

Buchanan

Buchanan celebrates past, present community members with awards banquet

Cass County

Senate adopts LaSata resolution marking July as Dark Sky Awareness Month

Dowagiac

Silver Creek Township Planning Commission tables short term rental discussion pending state legislation

Berrien County

Berrien County Health Department announces new interim health officer

Business

Area wedding venues celebrate the end of COVID-19 event restrictions

News

Riverfront Optimist Club of Niles prepares to revive annual events

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Conservation Club to sponsor zoo animal ‘meet and greets’

Cass County

Two arrested following Ontwa Township drug bust

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,756 cases, 19,664 deaths

Cassopolis

Cassopolis receives NEP grants

Education

EPS to host student vaccination clinic

Cass County

PHOTO STORY: Cass District Library hosts Barnyard to Go event

Education

Books for Bikes program continues at Eagle Lake Elementary

Cassopolis

Former Cassopolis village trustee dies at age 85

Business

Lavender U-pick farm opens for season in Niles

Berrien County

United Federal Credit Union helps the Alex Mandarino Foundation raise $35,000 for childhood cancer research

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Middle School honor roll

Berrien County

COVID-19 UPDATE: Michigan reports 893,582 cases, 19,662 deaths

Cass County

Niles woman injured in Mason Township crash

Berrien County

Gov. Whitmer announces plan to expand tuition-free college to 22,000 additional Michiganders

Dowagiac

Dowagiac Union High School honor roll

News

Niles Township residents raise concerns about theft, dangerous intersection