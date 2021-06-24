June 24, 2021

Senate adopts LaSata resolution marking July as Dark Sky Awareness Month

By Submitted

Published 12:00 pm Thursday, June 24, 2021

LANSING — The state Senate on Thursday adopted Senate Resolution 69, formally recognizing July 2021 as Dark Sky Awareness Month in the state.

“Michigan has a long history of supporting dark sky preserves to ensure ample opportunity for stargazing and astro-tourism,” said Sen. Kim LaSata, R-Coloma. “There is no better time than July to observe the night sky and designating it as Dark Sky Awareness Month will help increase awareness and educational opportunities. It is important that we support the continued success of our dark sky parks across the state, and to preserving access to viewing the wonders of our night sky so we can all keep looking up.”

Michigan is currently home to eight dark sky preserves and two internationally designated dark sky parks. Dark sky preserves and parks are designated areas that allow visitors to observe the true beauty of the night sky free of artificial light pollution and the wonder of meteorological events, such as the Northern Lights and meteor showers.

Last year, LaSata was outspoken in her support of a new law that designated Cass County’s Dr. T.K. Lawless Park, located between Vandalia and Jones, as a state-recognized dark sky preserve.

