PHOTO GALLERY: Chieftain Golf Outing
EAU CLAIRE — After a year’s absence due to COVID-19, the Dowagiac Golf Outing returned to Indian Lake Hills Golf Course Thursday.
A full field took advantage of breezy, but cool and hazy conditions to help raise money for the Dowagiac Athletic Boosters and the Dowagiac Union Schools’ Foundation.
